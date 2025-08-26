Nartatez takes over as PNP chief OIC after Torre’s relief

MANILA, Philippines—Area Police Command (APC) Western Mindanao Commander Lt. Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. on Tuesday formally assumed office as officer-in-charge (OIC) of the Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief, replacing Gen. Nicolas Torre III.

The appointment followed an August 25 memorandum signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin, which relieved Torre and recommended Nartatez’s designation.

Nartatez, formerly the PNP deputy chief for administration—the second-highest position in the national police force—was reassigned to APC Western Mindanao on August 6 by Torre.

The move drew a resolution from the National Police Commission (Napolcom) on August 14, ordering Torre to reverse the reassignment and reinstate Nartatez as deputy chief.

Nartatez is a member of the Philippine Military Academy (PMA) Class of 1992. Torre was the first PNP Academy (PNPA) alumnus to serve as the nation’s top police official.

Nartatez was also among the senior PNP officers considered to replace then-PNP chief Gen. Rommel Marbil last June.

