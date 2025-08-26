The Grand Giveaway at The Mall | NUSTAR Cebu: Your chance to live the extraordinary

For some, the dream might be waking up in a private villa at NUSTAR, surrounded by the soft scent of fresh linen and the soothing sound of the sea beyond your balcony. And in the quiet promise of the night, the city hum fades and time slows down.

And for those who believe life’s greatest pleasures are best enjoyed at the table, the dream might be in a curated dining experience, where every dish tells a story of its own.

From July 15 to September 30, 2025, every shopping trip to The Mall | NUSTAR Cebu brings you closer to these indulgences. Simply present single or accumulated receipts worth P10,000 at The Mall Concierge at Level 1 to earn your raffle entry. Every P10,000 spent gives you another chance to win.

Grand Prize:

An overnight stay at The Villas at NUSTAR

Other luxurious prizes:

An overnight stay at the Fili Hotel Presidential Suite

A curated dining experience at Mott 32 worth 50,000 pesos

A curated dining experience at Mott 32 worth 30,000 pesos

A curated dining experience at Mott 32 worth 10,000 pesos

On October 1, 2025, names will be drawn, and a few ordinary days will turn into something extraordinary.

Because escapes don’t have to feel like they belong in another life—they can happen here, in moments that are closer than you think. Find yours at The Mall | NUSTAR Cebu today.

For more information, visit www.nustar.ph.