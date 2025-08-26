menu
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
search
search
Destinations Happenings

The Grand Giveaway at The Mall | NUSTAR Cebu: Your chance to live the extraordinary

By: - August 26, 2025

For some, the dream might be waking up in a private villa at NUSTAR, surrounded by the soft scent of fresh linen and the soothing sound of the sea beyond your balcony. And in the quiet promise of the night, the city hum fades and time slows down.

 

From July 15 to September 30, 2025, every shopping trip to The Mall | NUSTAR Cebu brings you closer to life’s great pleasures.

 

And for those who believe life’s greatest pleasures are best enjoyed at the table, the dream might be in a curated dining experience, where every dish tells a story of its own.

From July 15 to September 30, 2025, every shopping trip to The Mall | NUSTAR Cebu brings you closer to these indulgences. Simply present single or accumulated receipts worth P10,000 at The Mall Concierge at Level 1 to earn your raffle entry. Every P10,000 spent gives you another chance to win.

NUSTAR

Grand Prize:

  • An overnight stay at The Villas at NUSTAR

Other luxurious prizes:

  • An overnight stay at the Fili Hotel Presidential Suite
  • A curated dining experience at Mott 32 worth 50,000 pesos
  • A curated dining experience at Mott 32 worth 30,000 pesos
  • A curated dining experience at Mott 32 worth 10,000 pesos

On October 1, 2025, names will be drawn, and a few ordinary days will turn into something extraordinary.

Because escapes don’t have to feel like they belong in another life—they can happen here, in moments that are closer than you think. Find yours at The Mall | NUSTAR Cebu today. 

For more information, visit www.nustar.ph.

Read More
Destinations Happenings

The Grand Giveaway at The Mall | NUSTAR Cebu: Your chance to live the extraordinary

By:
Life! Travel

Climbing Mt. Fuji: How I planned to summit Japan’s highest mountain
Destinations Sa Cebu Ra Ni

Crimson Resort and Spa Mactan: your luxurious escape just minutes away

By:
Latest Stories
Most Read
No tags found for this post.
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.