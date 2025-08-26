Cebu City: Woman, crossing pedestrian lane, hurt after van hit her

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 30-year-old woman was seriously injured after she was hit by a delivery van as she was crossing the pedestrian lane at past 5 a.m. today, August 26, along N. Bacalso Avenue, Barangay Pardo, Cebu City.

The victim, who lives in Kinasang-an Pardo, Cebu City, was thrown several meters from the point of impact where the van hit her.

Police in a report said that the victim suffered several injuries in the body and was knocked unconscious when she landed hard on the pavement.

She was still unconscious when was rushed to the hospital for treatment by the paramedics who responded to the call for assistance at the road accident.

Driver failed to check road

Investigators said that the 45-year-old driver of Liloan town in northern Cebu, failed to exercise due diligence while driving the delivery van.

Case investigator, Police Staff Sergeant Niño L. De La Torre, further clarified in an interview with CDN Digital that this meant the driver was negligent and failed to check if someone was crossing the street.

In this instance, the victim, who was on her way to work, crossed the street on the pedestrian lane.

The driver then admitted to police that he did not see the victim.

At (high) speed

However, De La Torre pointed out that the driver was likely driving at a high speed, which prevented him from braking on time to avoid hitting the girl.

“Ang driver, di daw ka estimate sa iyahang dagan pero makaingon gyud ta nga speed siguro. Naa gyud siguro siyay speed kay wa man siya naka-brake dayon,” De La Torre said.

(The driver said he could not estimate the speed of which he was traveling but we could say that he was most likely (driving) at a fast speed. He, perhaps, was traveling at a certain speed because he failed to brake on time.)

Rule on pedestrian crossing

According to the Land Transportation and Traffic Code of the Philippines or Republic Act 4136, Section 42 c, that a driver of any vehicle upon a highway within a business or residential district shall yield the right of way to a pedestrian crossing such highway within a crosswalk, except at intersections where the movement of traffic is being regulated by a peace officer or by a traffic signal.

De La Torre added that the driver knew the rule of slowing down when approaching a pedestrian lane, yet he still failed to follow it.

The driver was detained at the detention cell of the Traffic Enforcement Unit of the Cebu City Police Office (TEU-CCPO).

Settlement reached

A complaint of reckless imprudence resulting to physical injury was being readied against the driver, but according to Dela Torre, this was dropped after the driver and the victim’s family reached a settlement.

According to De La Torre, the victim’s family agreed to drop the complaint against the driver if he would shoulder the victim’s medical expenses

