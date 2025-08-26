Lacson: Sacked PNP chief Torre ‘acted beyond his authority’

MANILA, Philippines—Why was General Nicolas Torre III relieved as Philippine National Police (PNP) chief?

Sen. Panfilo Lacson, who served as Philippine National Police (PNP) chief from 1999 to 2001, said Torre acted “beyond his authority” by unilaterally relieving his second-in-command, Police Lieutenant General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr.

In a statement Tuesday, Lacson explained that the designation and relief of members of the PNP command group—including the Deputy for Administration, Deputy for Operations, and Chief, Directorial Staff—must be approved by the President or, at minimum, coordinated with the ex officio chairman of the National Police Commission and the Secretary of the Interior and Local Government.

“Torre acted beyond his authority of unilaterally relieving his second-in-command, Nartatez,” said Lacson.

“Even when former President Joseph Estrada gave me the blanket authority to run and manage the PNP during my time as chief PNP, I did not exercise absolute authority over the designations of the members of the Command Group,” he added.

Nonetheless, Lacson said the decision to relieve Torre remains the sole prerogative of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.

“What is important at this point is a smooth transition and transfer of command and authority so as not to hamper the overall mission of the PNP to continue maintaining peace and order for the benefit of the people whom they have sworn to serve and protect,” Lacson concluded.

In August, Nartatez, then holding the PNP’s second-highest position, was appointed to lead the Area Police Command-Western Mindanao.

He was replaced by Commander Lt. Gen. Bernard Banac.

