BE Group sets a new benchmark in Cebu Real Estate with the 2025 PropertyGuru Philippines Property Awards

The BE Group of Companies has once again solidified its reputation as a trailblazer in Cebu’s property market, clinching two prestigious accolades at the 2025 PropertyGuru Philippines Property Awards—Best High-End Condo Development (Metro Cebu) for BE Uptown Park and Best Corporate Office Interior Design for The BE Group Corporate Office.

BE Group of Companies plays a pivotal role in shaping Cebu’s urban landscape, fostering a community lifestyle that balances modernity with sustainability.

Among its wins, the Best High-End Condo Development (Metro Cebu) for BE Uptown Park award stands out as a testament to the company’s unwavering commitment to innovation, sustainability, and excellence.

A Milestone in Cebu’s Real Estate

The PropertyGuru Awards are a benchmark of excellence in the real estate industry, celebrating projects that set new standards in design, sustainability, and community impact.

Winning the Best High-End Condo Development award underscores BE’s ability to deliver world-class developments that resonate with modern homeowners and investors alike.

BE Uptown Park: Cebu’s Next Eco-Icon

At the heart of BE’s success is BE Uptown Park, a ₱4.5 billion twin-tower development located on Juana Osmeña Street, Capitol Site, Cebu City. This ambitious project redefines urban living by seamlessly blending luxury, sustainability, and functionality.

Spread across a 3,046-square-meter lot, BE Uptown Park dedicates nearly two-thirds of its footprint to lush green spaces, creating a sanctuary amidst the bustling city.

The development features two towers—one for residences and another for hotel accommodations—connected by a three-level commercial podium. This podium will house boutique retailers and premium commercial spaces, offering unparalleled convenience to its residents.

The residential tower boasts a range of units, from smartly designed studio units to luxurious one-bedroom suites, patio suites, and the crown jewel—a penthouse sky villa. Each unit is meticulously crafted to embody modern luxury, with open layouts, minimalist designs, and an emphasis on natural light and comfort.

Adding to its allure, BE Uptown Park will host AC Hotels by Marriott, marking the Marriott Group’s much-anticipated return to Cebu. The partnership elevates the development’s promise of globally inspired, locally grounded luxury.

Driving Cebu’s Urban Growth

BE Group’s contributions extend beyond individual projects. The company plays a pivotal role in shaping Cebu’s urban landscape, fostering a community lifestyle that balances modernity with sustainability.

BE Uptown Park exemplifies that vision, offering a living experience that prioritizes wellness, eco-consciousness, and urban convenience.

Strategically located near top educational institutions, healthcare facilities, and commercial hubs, the development is not just a residence but a prime investment opportunity. Its eco-conscious design and integration of green spaces make it a standout choice for those seeking both comfort and long-term value.

Recognition of Excellence

The PropertyGuru award for BE Uptown Park is more than just a trophy but a validation of BE Group’s dedication to raising the bar in Cebu’s real estate industry. It reflects the company’s consistency in delivering projects that meet the evolving needs of modern homeowners while contributing to the city’s growth and vibrancy.

As BE Uptown Park rises, it promises to be more than just a landmark. Rather, it’s a symbol of what Cebu’s future can be: innovative, sustainable, and undeniably world-class.

