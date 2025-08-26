Cebu rains trigger Mahiga Creek death, landslide accident

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Heavy rains on Monday, August 25, led to separate accidents in Cebu, leaving one man dead and another critically injured by falling rocks triggered by a landslide.

Mahiga Creek death

A 56-year-old construction worker who fell into Mahiga Creek in Mandaue City on Monday evening, Aug. 25 was found dead on Tuesday morning, Aug. 26 in Cebu City.

The victim, identified as Ricardo Blanco, was recovered at around 9:12 a.m. Tuesday, August 26, along Holy Name Creek in Barangay Mabolo.

His body was discovered after hours of search and rescue operations conducted by the Mandaue City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO), the Mandaue Banilad DRRM, and the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP)–Mandaue.

READ:

Blanco was last seen alive at 5:56 p.m. Monday in Sitio Mohon 1, Barangay Banilad, where closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage showed him walking near the edge of the creek before apparently slipping and falling into the water.

Banilad Barangay captain Greg Yap said the Mahiga Creek death footage suggested Blanco may have been under the influence of alcohol based on his unsteady movements.

“Naa gyud tay makita sa iyang actions (hubog),” said Yap.

Rescue teams searched until early Tuesday morning, reaching as far as St. Michael Village, but were forced to temporarily halt operations at around 1:30 a.m. due to poor visibility and safety concerns. They resumed the search later that morning.

CDRRMO head Buddy Alain Ybañez said they received reports about the Mahiga Creek death from the barangay and BFP at 6:30 pm, then immediately responded. Assistance was also requested from neighboring Barangay Subangdaku.

Ybañez noted that parts of the creek were difficult to access, especially in residential subdivisions, and some areas were poorly lit. While water levels varied along the creek, currents were not reported to be strong at the time.

Blanco’s family was present at the site to confirm his identity. Authorities have yet to determine the official cause of death.

Talisay City landslide

Meanwhile, in Talisay City, habal-habal driver sustained serious injuries after being hit by rocks that fell during a landslide in Sitio Bamboo, Barangay Kampo 4, of the city at past 10 p.m. on Monday, August 25.

According to the City of Talisay Traffic Operations and Development Authority (CT-TODA), the driver was traveling along the Toledo Wharf Road when rocks suddenly rolled down from the mountainside due to continuous rains.

The rocks struck him as he was passing through the area.

The victim had just left his residence and was on his way to Barangay Tabunok to pick up passengers when the accident happened.

As a result, he suffered head and body injuries and was brought to a hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

CT-TODA chief Jonathan Tumulak has urged motorists to avoid passing through the Toledo Wharf Road, especially during rainy weather, to prevent similar accidents.

He reminded drivers that the area is prone to falling rocks and landslides.

In recent days, Cebu has experienced intermittent rains, which authorities believe may have loosened the soil in the area and triggered the landslide.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP