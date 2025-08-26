Capitol welcomes around 200 new nurses, docs

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The island of Camotes will have more doctors and nurses as the Capitol welcomed another batch of healthcare workers.

The province, led by Gov. Pamela Baricuatro, on Tuesday, August 26, inducted 158 nurses and 13 doctors at the Social Hall, formally marking their first day of work.

These include at least three doctors who will be assigned to Camotes Islands, where the lack of healthcare workers has been a prevalent concern.

READ:

The others will be assigned to the Cebu Provincial Hospitals in Balamban, Bogo City, Carcar City, and Danao City, as well as in district hospitals in Badian, Bantayan Island, Barili, Daanbantayan, Argao, Pinamungajan, Sogod, Minglanilla, Malabuyoc, Oslob, and Tuburan.

Tuesday’s second batch of newly hired healthcare professionals formed part of the Capitol’s mass hiring initiative to beef up hospitals and other province-run health facilities.

As of this writing, the provincial government has already approved the hiring of 233 nurses and 78 doctors. But the number represents only a fraction of what they need, said Dr. Elisse Nicole Catalan, provincial health consultant.

“That’s only one-third of what we need. We’re now working out to streamline the hiring process, including running over recommendations from the DOH (Department of Health),” Catalan said in a mix of Cebuano and English.

The Capitol needed over 1,600 healthcare workers, ranging from doctors to utility workers, to be assigned to the 16 provincial and district hospitals.

While they received close to 2,000 applications for the vacancies, Catalan explained that they needed to comply with regulations and guidelines from the DOH before they could actually hire and deploy them.

They also need to match each hospital’s needs. In terms of pay, Catalan added they are working on coming up with better incentives and benefits not only to entice healthcare workers but also to convince them to stay.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP