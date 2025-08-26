Hand Foot and Mouth Disease: What you need to know

File photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines— It often starts like a simple fever. A child complains of a sore throat, refuses to eat, or becomes unusually fussy.

A few days later, red spots begin to appear on the palms, soles, and inside the mouth.

These are telltale signs of Hand-Foot-and-Mouth Disease (HFMD).

This disease is a common childhood illness that, while usually mild, can quickly spread.

The National Institutes of Health (NIH) describes HFMD as a viral infection that mostly affects young children under the age of seven, though adults aren’t entirely safe from it.

The illness is recognized worldwide and often shows up in daycares and schools, where kids are in close contact with one another. The name comes from its most visible symptoms: sores on the hands, feet, and mouth. In some cases, rashes also appear on the buttocks or even the genitals.

The cause behind this illness is usually the Coxsackievirus A16, a member of the enterovirus family. This virus is highly contagious. According to a medical expert in WebMD, Coxsackievirus not only causes HFMD but can also lead to other illnesses such as muscle infections, heart infections, and meningitis.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warns that HFMD can spread through tiny droplets released when someone coughs, sneezes, or talks; through contact with contaminated surfaces or toys; and even through fluid from blisters or an infected person’s stool.

For parents, this means one sick child can quickly lead to several more.

What are the symptoms of HFMD?

Mild symptoms of HFMD include fever, sore throat, painful mouth sores that blister, and rash commonly found on the hands and feet.

Cleveland Clinic further explains these symptoms typically appear in two stages. The early signs of HFMD are often mistaken for a mild flu: fever, sore throat, runny nose, stomachache, and loss of appetite. But after a couple of days, new symptoms may appear like painful mouth sores that can make eating and drinking uncomfortable, itchy rashes begin to form on the skin, and swollen lymph nodes may also develop.

Though these symptoms can be worrying, they usually clear up within a week to ten days. However, younger children, especially those under two, may take a little longer to fully recover.

Possible complications of HFMD

Most cases of HFMD resolve without serious problems, but there are rare complications that parents need to watch out for.

Dehydration is one of the most common risks since painful swallowing can prevent children from drinking enough fluids. And in very rare cases, HFMD may lead to viral meningitis or encephalitis, conditions that involve dangerous swelling in the brain and spinal cord.

When should parents call a doctor?

Experts at Mayo Clinic advise seeking medical attention if the child is younger than six months, if the fever lasts for more than three days, if mouth sores make it difficult to drink, or if symptoms linger beyond ten days. A weakened immune system is also a red flag that requires immediate care. But the good news is that most children bounce back quickly with proper rest, hydration, and a little extra care from home.

Treatment for HFMD

At present, there is no specific cure for HFMD. Since it is a viral infection, antibiotics are ineffective. Fortunately, most cases are mild and self-limiting, requiring only rest, hydration, and over-the-counter medications to relieve pain and fever.

To lower the risk of the disease, children should wash their hands often, know how to practice overall good hygiene, and do not have close contact with sick people. With the right hygiene and care, HFMD can be managed effectively, and patients often recover within one to two weeks without complications.

HFMD may not be as alarming as other diseases, but it serves as a reminder of how quickly infections can move through communities, especially where children gather. For parents, teachers, and caregivers, awareness and early action are the best defenses. After all, keeping little hands and feet safe and healthy is always worth the extra care.