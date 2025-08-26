Cebu City flooding: Upland developer open to gov’t review

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A leader of one of the largest high-end upland developments here has welcomed both public and government scrutiny of their project.

Engineer Slater Young, Chief Strategic Officer of the developer, said they are ready to make adjustments amid mounting concerns that upland construction is worsening the Cebu City problem.

He said their project was designed with extensive flood-mitigation systems and greener spaces than most subdivisions, but assured residents that they are willing to improve if needed.

READ:

“We invite everybody to take a look at our plans… Even if naa miy pagkukulang, willing gyud mi to improve and contribute to our city,” Young said in an interview.

He explained that the project integrates 19 detention ponds, stormwater facilities meant to hold and gradually release excess rainwater, and maintains only 50 percent land coverage.

This, he said, leaves more open areas and greenery compared to most subdivisions, which typically build on 70 percent of their sites.

“If you notice, there’s no flood in the Guadalupe area. Ang kana nga area is localized tributary area. From an engineering POV, dili na siya mu-affect sa lagyo. Diri ra na siya duol… So kami confident kaayo mi. Even if naa miy pagkukulang, willing gyud mi to improve and contribute. Kay atoa ra gyud ning pinalanggang syudad,” Young added.

Recently, Cebu City officials have continued to confront severe flooding after every heavy downpour.

Councilor Dave Tumulak, head of the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (CCDRRMC), attributed the worsening Cebu City flooding situation to rapid urban expansion in upland barangays, outdated drainage systems, and the impacts of climate change.

“Before, wala pay mga balay [sa uplands], karon naa na. Our existing drainage, even before the time of the memorial, it’s still the same. The problem is lot acquisition. We cannot just build drainage systems because many areas are privately owned,” Tumulak said.

He added that while both the city government and the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) have flood-control projects, these are often uncoordinated.

“Prankly speaking, even residents are not happy because if you build drainage upstream but not downstream, ang tubig adto didto sa ila. Mao na kinahanglan ug klarong master plan from the uplands to low-lying barangays,” he stressed.

Beyond infrastructure, Tumulak warned that climate change has intensified rainfall and flash floods.

“Makaingon ko lahi na gyud. Climate impact is worsening, and it affects our communities directly,” he said.

He urged families to prioritize safety and preparedness, noting that floods now pose recurring risks.

Concerns over upland developments are not new. In the past, projects in Cebu’s uplands have faced cease-and-desist orders from City Hall after floods in low-lying barangays were linked to siltation and runoff from construction.

Developers were required to build more detention ponds, desilt waterways, and connect drainage systems to downstream communities before resuming work. Still, city engineers admitted that enforcement and regular inspection remained a challenge.

However, Tumulak said, “Dili lang unta tan-awon ang project site, but also the downstream impact.”

Young emphasized their dedication to being open with the public.

“Our efficiencies are only 50 percent instead of 70, meaning there’s a lot more open areas, a lot more greenery, a lot more detention ponds that are in the design plan. More so than any other development of this scale that I know of. Kami confident kaayo mi. Even if naa miy pagkukulang, willing gyud mi to improve and contribute. Kay atoa ra gyud ning pinalanggang syudad,” he said.

Meanwhile, city officials said that long-term flood-mitigation strategies remain in the pipeline, including upland water retention ponds, gabion dams, and integrated drainage systems, but they admitted these measures require significant resources, legislation, and community cooperation to finally put a halt to Cebu City flooding.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP