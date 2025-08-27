Camella’s 48th Anniversary brings together hope, heritage, and homeownership with ‘Haraya’

Camella transformed its thriving communities nationwide into celebrations of imagination, inspiration, and innovation with Haraya: A Legacy of Fulfilled Dreams, a two-week campaign that honored the 48-year journey of the most trusted and preferred name in Philippine real estate.

The spirit of haraya endures: it calls on Filipinos to keep imagining, keep aspiring, and keep believing that every hope can find a home. As Camella looks to the future, it will remain the foundation upon which new generations build their legacies of fulfilled dreams.

Honoring its legacy of turning the aspirations of countless Filipino families into addresses they proudly call their own, the festivities spanned the archipelago and culminated in an anniversary weekend that combined novelty and nostalgia. Homeowners, guests, and business partners gathered in spaces alive with childhood games, platforms that traced breakthroughs to triumphs, open houses that offered new beginnings in forever homes, and knowledge-sharing sessions designed to equip attendees for the opportunities ahead.

Future-ready living

The two-part Home Hacks and Techs webinar, presented in collaboration with Megahit Global Solution (MGS) Philippines, introduced practical home automation solutions. Discussions on ‘Security that Adapts to Every Age’ explored how smart locks can provide personalized, keyless access for family members while ensuring convenience and peace of mind. ‘Future-Proofing the Family Home’ emphasized how features such as remote access, mobile alerts, and guest permissions enhance security and long-term property value. The webinar demonstrated that modern upgrades are not about fleeting trends, but about building forever homes that grow with their residents.

A celebration in motion

The Filipino Childhood Fun Run, Takbong Haraya, brought back the laughter and camaraderie of laro ng lahing Pilipino, making familiar routes into playful corridors of memory. Themed zones for heritage games such as patintero, tumbang preso, sipa, and piko encouraged families to pause and play—a reminder that hope will always find a home in Camella.

Morning runs welcomed the sunrise with crisp air and bright energy. Pop-up food stalls completed the scene, offering neighborhood flavors that turned finish lines into festive community gatherings. The run became a reunion of generations, geographies, and the gentle joys that shape a sense of home.

Mapping milestones to modernity

Bahay Haraya offered guests an Interactive Timeline chronicling nearly five decades of distinction as the Philippines’ largest homebuilder, guiding them through moments and memories that have defined Camella communities across the archipelago.

The Model Home Exhibit opened doors to living spaces where form meets function, combining the iconic Mediterranean-inspired facade with modern sensibilities. Testimonial Walls showed personal accounts of homeowners, capturing moments of perseverance and pride. The Campaign Corner revisited creative highlights, while Legacy Lane invited attendees to compose, create, or capture what ‘coming home’ means to them.

Opening doors and welcoming futures

Camella communities nationwide hosted a Grand Open House, an afternoon designed for discovery and decision-making. Homebuyers and investors explored both virtual and on-site layouts, joined mini-talks about homeownership and financing consultations from partner banks. Event-only promotions helped translate interest into action, while one-on-one conversations with property specialists created a welcoming environment where questions were answered, next steps were simplified, and timelines turned into turning points toward a forever home.

Strengthening partnerships

Camella invested in its business network by hosting a webinar featuring Joey Bondoc, Research Director at Colliers Philippines. The session delivered a comprehensive analysis of the Philippine real estate market, highlighting current homebuyer preferences and the continued rise of strategically located suburban communities. His insights on tourism, growth centers, and infrastructure-driven development equipped real estate professionals with the foresight, adaptability, and trust necessary to navigate a shifting market landscape.

A cup of gratitude

As part of the anniversary festivities, Camella extended its appreciation to its employees with a special treat: an exclusive 48 percent discount at Coffee Project branches nationwide. Symbolizing the 48 years of fulfilling Filipino dreams, the offer provided the perfect avenue to converse and connect over favorite brews. Whether it was a quick coffee before joining the morning run or a quiet moment to unwind after a busy day of activities, the perk added a flavorful note to cap the celebration.

On to new horizons

From the earliest sana whispered in hope to the moment keys are placed into waiting hands, haraya has embodied the promise Camella has upheld for nearly five decades. This anniversary was not only a commemoration of what has been achieved but also a beacon for what lies ahead, reminding families that dreams are never still—they grow, evolve, and take root in spaces for both memory and milestones.

The country’s largest homebuilder

Camella is the flagship brand of Vista Land, the leading integrated property developer in the country, providing over 600,000 homes in beautifully designed themed communities across 49 provinces and 147 key cities and municipalities. Camella builds thriving communities that embody innovation and progress with family and community life at its center, creating a legacy of value for generations to come.

To learn more about Camella residential developments nationwide, visit www.camella.com.ph. Like and follow @CamellaOfficial for news and offerings. Make your dream forever home a reality today!