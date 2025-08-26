USC grateful for Shakey’s Super League boost as tournament wraps up

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The University of San Carlos (USC) Lady Warriors capped their stint in the 2025 Shakey’s Super League (SSL) National Invitationals Cebu leg with a podium finish, but more than the result, they are thankful for the experience they gained ahead of their title defense in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (CESAFI) women’s volleyball tournament.

USC rallied from a set down to beat their rivals, the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Lady Panthers, 22-25, 25-17, 25-23, 25-14, on Sunday at the Mandaue Sports Complex, ending the tournament with a 2-1 record.

“Malaking bagay talaga, and thankful kami na nagpunta rito yung Shakey’s Super League. Kasi ito yung parang preliminary game namin before Cesafi,” said USC head coach Grace Antigua during the post-match interview.

Antigua credited the SSL for giving her players the chance to test themselves against strong opposition, including staging a huge upset over UAAP powerhouse Ateneo de Manila University in a five-set thriller on Saturday.

“Siguro ‘yung eagerness ng mga girls noong second set, tumaas. Noong first set, nag-a-adjust pa eh,” she added, noting how her team improved as the match went on against longtime rival USPF.

Ghanna Suan led the Lady Warriors anew with 14 points off 13 kills, while Angel Galinato chipped in 11. Juliane Yu finished with 10, including the final two points of the match as USC pulled away in the fourth set with decisive runs of 10-3 and 10-2.

USPF finished winless in three outings despite strong performances from Katrina Inot (17 points), Cherish Dayame (14), Kaye Bunao (10), and Faith Salbador (10).

NITURA, LADY FALCONS RULE SSL

On the other hand, the Adamson University capped its dominant run in the 2025 Shakey’s Super League (SSL) National Invitationals Cebu leg with a resounding 25-15, 26-24, 25-14 victory over Ateneo de Manila University in the main game.

Team captain and Alas Pilipinas star Shaina Nitura powered the Lady Falcons to their breakthrough title, erupting for 23 points to complete their perfect 3-0 sweep of the tournament.

