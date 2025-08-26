Archival halts new 751M flood projects pending DPWH coordination

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Mayor Nestor Archival Sr. has ordered the temporary stoppage of new flood control projects in Cebu City worth P751.2 million until the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) lays down clear deadlines and coordinates more closely with City Hall.

Archival said while some of the 21 projects funded for 2025 may have already started, several others remain pending.

He stressed that the city cannot afford poorly managed works that worsen traffic congestion and public inconvenience.

READ:

“I will have a schedule [meeting] with DPWH. I think there are some nga nagsugod na, and there are some nga wala pa nagsugod,” Archival told reporters in a press conference on August 26.

P751-M in new projects

Archival said the 2025 national budget earmarked P751.2 million for flood control works in Cebu City, covering 21 projects, 10 in the north worth P271.7 million and 11 in the south totaling P479.5 million.

While some of these projects have already started, the mayor said he asked DPWH to put new ones on hold until stricter coordination and clear deadlines are set.

“The new ones akong gi-request nga hunong lang usa ta, atong klaruhon gyud una ang deadlines. The most important thing is the deadlines. If the timetable says 200 days, gusto nako 100 days kay the more mudagan ang iyang number of days, magka anam sakripisyo ang mga tawo,” Archival said.

He pointed to several ongoing works already causing traffic headaches, such as a project in Banilad where U-turn slots were removed.

“Mao ni ang akong problema because there are projects nga nasugdan na nila. Ang contractor ani usa sa naka-cause sa problema kay dili na man ka U-turn, mao ako sila giingnan nga ila dapat kompletuhon,” he said.

Archival also cited other planned projects that could worsen congestion if not properly coordinated, including drainage works near JY Square and plans to widen a bridge at the Beverly Hills entrance.

“Ako sila giingnan nga ayaw lang sa karon kay kung ato nang himuon, mo-add gyud na sa problema sa traffic,” he added.

One of the new projects for this year, the mayor said, is along the Talamban–Pit-os road, which would directly affect a main thoroughfare. He emphasized that until traffic management and timelines are settled, these kinds of projects should not proceed.

Guidelines for contractors

Archival said DPWH contractors must meet stricter rules before projects move forward. Among them:

Strict adherence to timetables, with shorter completion periods if possible.

Deployment of trained traffic enforcers in coordination with the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO).

Installation of proper warning devices to prevent accidents at excavation sites.

Regular road cleaning to prevent mud and debris from spilling onto streets.

Public posting of project details, including contractor name, costs, start and end dates.

“Daghan na kaayo nadisgrasya tungod kay walay warning devices. Kinahanglan makabalo ang mga tawo nga naay lungag nga gibutang. Ang mga tawo kinahanglan masayod unsa ang project, pila ang gasto, ug kanus-a mahuman,” Archival stressed.

Limited city say

Archival admitted that the city has no control over contractor selection, since projects are “downloaded” from lawmakers to DPWH, which conducts the bidding.

“Wala gyud tay say ana. Ang projects gikan na sa congressman or senator, i-download sa DPWH, ug sila na ang mo-bidding. We have nothing to say. Ang ato lang ma-regulate para dili samok ang kadalanan,” he said.

DPWH denies ghost projects

Earlier, DPWH-7 Director Danilo Villa assured the public that Cebu’s flood control program had no “ghost projects,” despite growing scrutiny nationwide over questionable contracts.

Villa said nearly 600 flood control projects in Cebu and Negros Oriental from 2022 to 2025—including drainage systems, seawalls, and river protection works- were verified on-site.

“So far, based on reports na lumabas, hindi tayo apektado ng ating mga guni-guni. Yun po ang pinakamahalaga sa amin — lahat ng projects na ini-implement ng Region 7 nandoon po kung nasaan mang locality,” Villa said in a press conference on August 20.

Cebu ranked second nationwide in the number of flood control projects between July 2022 and May 2025, with 414, next only to Bulacan.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP