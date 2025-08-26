Santa Fe, Bantayan resort urges EMB to lift suspension

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The developer behind The Stria, the upcoming luxury resort in Santa Fe, Bantayan Island, urged regulators to allow them to resume construction of their high-rise structure.

The Stria on Tuesday, August 26, requested the Environmental Management Bureau in Central Visayas (EMB-7) to lift the suspension meted against them, insisting that they violated no laws, including environmental ones.

“The development complies with all legal, environmental, and zoning regulations despite allegations of height violations,” the management stated.

READ:

Management of The Stria on Tuesday issued a statement, addressing the allegations made against their 11-storey hotel-resort project in Brgy. Poblacion, Santa Fe in Bantayan, northern Cebu.

In particular, the suspension order from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) following alleged violations of existing environmental laws.

According to the developers, their ECC contains no height restrictions. The management stressed that the ECC’s approved project description covered the 22,781-square-meter development and that its terms were not violated.

“Since there is no mention of a height limit in the official ECC document, there is no legal basis to claim a violation of its terms and conditions,” they explained.

In relation to this, they also pointed out that the national government cannot use violation of the Bantayan Island Wilderness Area – Protected Area Management Bureau Resolution No. 14, series of 2022, as grounds to revoke or suspend its ECC.

“The management contends that this resolution is not an actionable document that can lead to the suspension of its ECC,” they added.

On the issue of Department Administrative Order (DAO) 2009-09, which recommends a maximum building height of 10 meters in certain areas, the management said the ‘language of the rule is advisory rather than prohibitive.’

“The use of the word ‘avoid’ does not constitute an absolute or blanket prohibition,” the company said, noting that the project conforms with the National Building Code and local zoning laws.

Stria further argued that the “10-meter limit is arbitrary, lacks scientific or environmental basis, and does not prevent structures from altering the island’s landscape.”

In the meantime, the Santa Fe resort highlighted its own environmental safeguards, including a sewage treatment facility, which it said exceeds the compliance measures of many other local establishments.

They also pointed to support from the local government of Santa Fe, which issued Municipal Ordinance No. 14-2023 authorizing the construction of the 11-story building and Resolution No. 83-2022 endorsing the project to government agencies.

The Stria recently faced intense scrutiny after netizens criticized the 11-storey luxury hotel as an ‘eyesore’ to Santa Fe’s iconic white-sand beach.

Aside from the DENR, the provincial government, as well as the local government of Santa Fe, has instructed its developers, Fifth Avenue Reality Development Corp., to cease construction of the Santa Fe resort following violations.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP