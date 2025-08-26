The Loop opens at Bay Mall Liloan, and a New Era for the North

The Loop by Power Mac Center has officially opened at Bay Mall, introducing a premium retail experience that brings Apple devices, trusted Android brands, and lifestyle tech essentials closer to more Cebuanos.

Cebu’s technology scene continues to expand, and this time, it’s the northern community of Liloan that takes center stage.

With The Loop’s arrival, the mall positions itself as a tech and lifestyle hub in the making, offering a destination that caters to the evolving needs of residents in northern Cebu.

Tech Finds Their Way North

The Loop’s presence in Bay Mall represents its third location in Metro Cebu, following its branches at Ayala Center Cebu and Ayala Malls Central Bloc. For the brand, known as the retail arm of Power Mac Center, this expansion makes premium technology more accessible to a community that has long travelled south for such services.

The new store offers a wide selection of devices and accessories, from Apple’s latest iPads, MacBooks, iPhones, Watches, and AirPods, to carefully curated accessories and even Android models. Customers can also take advantage of ongoing promotions until August 17, 2025, including discounts of up to P24,500 on select iPads, up to P20,500 on MacBook Air models, and trade-in deals that provide added value for upgrading devices.

The Loop’s integration with Power Mac Center’s 1 Infinite rewards program means every purchase comes with points that can be redeemed for accessories, services, or training courses. This approach strengthens customer loyalty and builds a stronger tech community in the north.

Bay Mall’s Long-Term Vision

For Bay Mall Liloan, this marks more than just another tenant opening, it signals the start of an exciting new chapter. “We’re checking on what we can offer that is something new to Liloan… Today we just welcomed The Loop. We are very happy that they are here. It is something new to the North,” said Eugene Erik Laparasan Lim, President and CEO of Topline Group of Companies, the developer behind Bay Mall, in an exclusive interview with CDN Digital.

While the arrival of The Loop is a milestone in itself, Bay Mall Liloan has a bigger vision in place. The development is undergoing a strategic staggered opening of tenants throughout the year, leading to a grand launch targeted by late 2025 or early 2026. By that time, close to 90 percent of tenants are expected to be operational, providing a full showcase of retail, lifestyle, and leisure experiences for northern Cebu.

Bay Mall’s steady growth, strengthened by retail partners like The Loop, highlights a clear commitment to balancing accessibility with innovation. Cebu’s tech landscape is evolving rapidly, and now it’s the northern community of Liloan taking the spotlight. More than just welcoming new brands, the mall is creating experiences that residents of northern Cebu have long been waiting for. For Liloan and its neighbouring towns, this marks the beginning of an exciting new era.

Located on the second floor of Bay Mall, The Loop PH operates daily from 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM, ensuring that customers have convenient access to the latest in tech essentials.