Cebu City legal aid ordinance faces scrutiny at public hearing

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The bid to bring free legal aid closer to the barangays here hit a snag at a public hearing on Tuesday, August 26.

This, after lawyers warned that the proposed creation of a City Legal Aid Office could run into conflicts with national regulations.

Lawyer Mary Grace Casaho, deputy director of the Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP) National Center for Legal Aid and president of the Cebu Lady Lawyers Association, cautioned the City Council that while the ordinance was well-intentioned, it risks overlapping with existing justice sector mechanisms.

“The proposed ordinance states there should be the creation of a Cebu City Legal Aid Office, which is tasked to provide legal assistance. However, I noticed that there may be potential conflict with the provisions of the Unified Legal Aid Service Rules,” Casaho told councilors.

She said instead of operating as a stand-alone office, the program should be anchored on the Justice Sector Coordinating Council (JSCC) framework, which already integrates law enforcement, prosecution, courts, corrections, and community-based stakeholders.

Casaho raised particular concern over provisions allowing the Cebu City Legal Aid Network to represent clients in court, saying this could clash with statutory functions of public lawyers and restrictions on the practice of law.

“To comply with existing rules, I recommend limiting the role of the network into legal advice, documentation, support, and referrals to agencies primarily tasked with representation,” she said.

She also reminded the council that the Clinical Legal Education Program (CLEP) of law schools is governed by strict Supreme Court guidelines, and students can only engage in externships with accredited institutions, not automatically with local governments.

The lawyer further questioned how the proposed Barangay Legal Aid Desks (BLADs) would fit alongside the Katarungang Pambarangay system, which is designed to settle disputes through mediation and conciliation without lawyers’ involvement.

“The presence of lawyers at the barangay level sometimes undermines mediation, which is supposed to be the first step before formal court action,” Casaho said.

Casaho noted that Cebu City already participates in the Justice Zone program, which brings together key actors in the justice system, and runs existing partnerships with the IBP, law schools, and civil society for legal aid caravans, programs for persons deprived of liberty, and post-disaster legal missions.

“What I’d like to highlight is that we already have programs. Probably we can just call on all our justice sector stakeholders, including the five pillars of the justice system, to come together,” she said.

The proposed ordinance, authored by Councilor Mikel Rama, seeks to institutionalize the Cebu City Legal Aid Program (CCLAP) through a City Legal Aid Office and barangay-based legal aid desks.

It targets indigent residents, senior citizens, abuse victims, and other vulnerable groups.

Funding for operations, lawyer honoraria, and training would come from the city government, with a one-year pilot run in select barangays before a citywide rollout.

The City Council is expected to continue deliberations before the measure is scheduled for second reading.

