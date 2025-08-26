Mandaue City College receives 300 chairs from Vice Guv Soco

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – A total of 300 armchairs were donated to Mandaue City College (MCC) on Monday, August 26, by Vice Governor Glenn Anthony Soco.

Soco led the turnover ceremony of the Mandaue City College chairs alongside Provincial Board Members Atty. Olin Seno and Malcolm Sanchez. Mandaue City Mayor Thadeo “Jonkie” Ouano was also present during the event, showing support as the city’s local chief executive.

According to Soco, the chairs were procured during his term as Provincial Board Member representing Cebu’s Sixth District, which includes the lone district of Mandaue City. However, their distribution was delayed due to restrictions imposed by the election ban.

He said that the decision to donate the chairs was prompted by an article quoting Mayor Ouano, who cited data from MCC indicating a shortage of more than 200 chairs during a recent campus visit.

Soco explained that the provincial government supports programs in Mandaue City—not only in education but also in health and other sectors.

While Mandaue is a highly urbanized city capable of supporting itself, he said the province continues to extend assistance when needed. He noted that with 44 municipalities, six component cities, and one highly urbanized city, provincial resources must be distributed equitably.

“While Mandaue is a highly urbanized city and a lone district, its residents still vote for provincial officials. That means we continue to assist based on the requests of the local government,” Soco added.

In response, Mayor Ouano acknowledged the limitations on provincial support, citing his own experience as a former member of the Provincial Board.

“I served as a provincial board member for nine years, so I understand the situation at the Capitol—there are many LGUs that need more assistance. That’s why we don’t push too hard,” he said.

He added that Mandaue is represented by two provincial board members, and any contributions or donations from the Capitol are welcomed by the city to help ease its responsibilities.

Mayor Ouano also emphasized that improving access to quality education remains one of his administration’s top priorities. He reiterated the city’s plan to build a new MCC campus at Norkis Park in Barangay Looc, describing it as one of his key infrastructure projects.

While the new campus is still in the planning stages, the city government has taken steps to improve the current learning environment at MCC’s temporary site located within the Mandaue Sports Complex compound in Barangay Centro.

A canopy that will serve as a temporary classroom is nearing completion to help address the ongoing shortage of learning spaces.

The city has also partnered with the Mandaue Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI), which has pledged to donate equipment such as electric fans to further support the college’s needs.

