PMI Sailors pull off epic comeback vs OCCCI, punch CYBL Pre-Season finals ticket

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The PMI Sailors once again proved why they’re among the most dangerous squads in the region after pulling off a heart-stopping 52-49 comeback victory over the OCCCI Sheermasters in the Cebu Youth Basketball League (CYBL) Pre-Season Cup 2025 under-18 semifinal clash on Monday, August 25, at the Magnum Sports Complex.

The showdown between visiting teams from Bohol and Ormoc turned into an instant classic, showcasing two of the finest grassroots programs in the Visayas. For three quarters, OCCCI controlled the tempo and dictated the pace.

But in the final period, the Sailors unleashed a furious 15-5 rally to tie the game at 49-all entering the last minute.

With the game hanging in the balance and 24 seconds remaining, PMI’s relentless pressure forced OCCCI into a costly turnover, setting the stage for a dramatic finish.

On the ensuing possession, the Sailors’ Sean Archer Kudemus drew a quick double-team in the paint and kicked the ball out to Shawn Raphael Auxtero, who spotted a wide-open Sunjoe Paquibot on the right wing.

Without hesitation, Paquibot rose for a three-pointer—and drained it—sending the PMI bench and their supporters into a frenzy as they grabbed a 52-49 lead with just 20 ticks left.

OCCCI had one final chance to force overtime, but Dirk Andrei Villaceran’s desperate heave from beyond the arc misfired as time expired, sealing PMI’s thrilling win.

Paquibot led the Sailors with 14 points, five rebounds, three steals, and an assist, while Kudemus added 12 points and six boards. Villaceran paced OCCCI with 15 markers, while Christian Lopez chipped in 12 in a losing effort.

PMI now advances to the championship round, where they will battle the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Baby Panthers, who earlier dispatched the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Baby Jaguars, 59-45.

Meanwhile, in the under-12 division, the University of San Carlos (USC) reigned supreme after outlasting the Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U), 51-45. Young Nicolai Cabañero—brother of UAAP star and Mythical Five member Nic Cabañero of the UST Growling Tigers—put on a show with 22 points and 10 rebounds to bag MVP honors.

The Talamban Taters rounded out the podium by claiming third place, routing the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles, 67-44, behind Xian Rhynx Zamora’s 12-point performance.

