Toledo City thief dies after falling in botched robbery attempt

By: Lyle Andales and Paul Lauro - CDN Multi-Media Reporter and Correspondent | August 26,2025 - 09:02 PM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A man was found dead after falling inside a storage room in a Toledo City school in what police believed was a botched robbery attempt.

Police identified the victim as Leopoldo “Arnel” Olayvar, a resident of Purok DASPO, Barangay DAS Lutopan. His shirtless body was found inside the storage room of th Don Andres Soriano (DAS) National High School in Sitio Landing, Barangay DAS Lutopan, Toledo City on Tuesday morning, August 26.

The body of the Toledo City thief was discovered by a teacher at around 8:30 a.m. inside a storage room lying lifeless with blood dripping from his ear.

Break in

Initial investigation revealed that Olayvar may have snuck into the school premises at around 4 a.m without authorization.

In an interview with CDN Digital, case investigator PSMS Ramonito G. Canasa said that residents saw Olayvar around the same time buying cigarettes from a nearby store before the incident.

He then added that the victim’s point of entry was a hole in the roof torn off by a storm, which was also why the school used the room for storage.

Canasa added that they believe Olayvar first landed on a plastic table, which broke upon impact, before his head struck the concrete floor.

“Pag-adto namo, makita gyud nga nahagbong gyud ba. Base sa among nakita, putol nga beam, naay portion nga dunot nga kahoy tapad sa iyahang lawas. Then ang iyahang natugpahan siguro, ang iyahang tiil nasangit atong lamisa nga plastic nya wa gyud siya na-direct og diretso sa semento. Og wa pa to’ng lamisa siguro, basi’g makatukod pa to siya. Ang tumoy man sa lamisa iyahang nahagbongan, mao to naa’y buak ang lamisa nya nahagba siya, iyahang ulo napantok atong semento,” Canasa explained.

Evidence further suggested that his upper garment was left hanging on a broken beam, indicating that he slipped and fell from the roof.

Olayvar’s background

Authorities also noted that Olayvar was a known thief in Toledo City, with multiple complaints in their barangay involving a stolen printer, steel rods, and PVC pipes.

Canasa said Olayvar’s siblings had repeatedly tried to offer him labor work, but he was inconsistent with his performance and attendance.

When unable to extort money from his family, he allegedly resorted to theft and breaking into establishments.

Investigators added that Olayvar reportedly used the proceeds of his activities to sustain his vices, including illegal drug use.

Police further clarified that no foul play was observed at the crime scene and forensics have already processed the area.

When the authorities recovered his the Toledo City thief’s body, his family was present to confirm his identity.

Olayvar’s wake is being held at their home in Purok DASPO.

