CFBJ, Aboitiz Power team up for ‘Power Dash’ running event

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Federation of Beat Journalists (CFBJ) is set to stage the second edition of its annual fun run, now bigger and better with Aboitiz Power as its major partner.

This year’s race, officially called the “CFBJ Power Dash – Powered by Therma Visayas, Inc.”, is scheduled for November 8 at Robinsons Galleria Cebu.

Previously known as the “Press Freedom Run,” the event was originally part of the Cebu Press Freedom Week festivities next month. However, organizers decided to move it to a later date due to Cebu City’s packed running calendar.

During Tuesday’s launch at the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino, CFBJ president Arnold Bustamante, vice president Calvin Cordova, Aboitiz Power corporate affairs manager Jean Karl “JK” Huyatid, and race director Joel Juarez of Coco Running shared details of the upcoming event.

Bustamante expressed excitement over this year’s upgraded edition, which offers longer and more challenging distances, made even more special by Aboitiz Power’s involvement.

“Karon nibalik mi kay daghan man sa atong kaigsuonan ang ganahan sa paugnat sa kusog pinaagi sa dagan. Unya nakita namo nga hugupon gyud ni sa atong mga kaigsuonang Sugbuanon ug sa mga silingan natong dapit diri sa Cebu. Hinaot nga sa atong umaabot nga version 2 sa atong fun run nga gipaluyohan sa Aboitiz Power nga dugukon pud ni,” said Bustamante.

(We are back because many of our fellow Cebuanos enjoy testing their strength through running. We’ve also seen that this will surely draw support from our brothers and sisters here in Cebu and nearby areas. We hope that this upcoming version 2 of our fun run, backed by Aboitiz Power, will also be well-received.)

For Huyatid, the partnership goes beyond sports, linking the event to a broader mission of raising awareness about the energy sector’s ongoing shift to renewable sources.

“Just like a race nga naay start and end point, usually dili ra kadto ang naa sa atong huna-huna when we organize this. Daghan pa gyud ang andam nga kinahanglan buhaton. We want to relate that to the energy industry. That’s also our message from Aboitiz Power— that we are undergoing a major transition into more renewable energy,” Huyatid explained.

“We’re really glad to partner and become the co-presenter of the Power Dash. Just as energy moves our bodies, it also powers cities, fuels progress, and builds communities. This is an opportunity to support our friends in the media while raising awareness about the energy sector in a fun and meaningful way. We’re excited to see this event unfold.”

This year’s race introduces a 21-kilometer half-marathon distance, in addition to the 15k, 10k, and 5k categories, all managed by Juarez and Coco Running.

Cordova noted that proceeds from the event will fund CFBJ’s programs that assist members in times of need, including hospitalization, medical aid, and bereavement support.

Registration fees are set at P1,400 for the 21k, P1,200 for the 15k, P1,000 for the 10k, and P800 for the 5k. All participants will receive a singlet, race bib, raffle entry, post-race meal, and finisher’s medal, while 15k and 21k finishers will also get a finisher’s shirt.

Cash prizes await the top three male and female runners in the 21k, 15k, and 10k divisions. To register, interested participants may visit the CFBJ Facebook page for more details.

