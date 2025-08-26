Mayor Jonkie seeks fair solution on unsold NFA rice in Mandaue

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Mandaue City Mayor Thadeo “Jonkie” Ouano has called for a fair and practical solution regarding the 397 sacks of unsold NFA rice still stored in the city’s warehouse in Barangay Tawason.

The rice was part of the Cebu Provincial Government’s Sugbo Merkado Barato program launched in 2023, which aimed to offer P20-per-kilo rice to low-income families. Mandaue City received 1,099 sacks in total.

Ouano clarified that no formal agreement was signed outlining the terms of the rice distribution, saying the city should not be made to pay for stocks it could no longer use.

“We’re simply asking for a win-win solution that works for both the Capitol and the city,” he said.

He also pointed out that the rice was received before both his administration and that of current Governor Pamela Baricuatro, adding that the best approach now is to move forward and resolve the issue through dialogue.

Distribution of the rice was limited by outdated beneficiary data from DSWD’s Listahanan 3 (2019–2021), making it difficult to sell all stocks. Beneficiaries were restricted to buying only two kilos per week, which further slowed distribution.

The City Social Welfare Services Office earlier reported that efforts to sell the rice since November 2023 faced challenges due to reports of worm infestation, limited purchase caps, poor access for remote residents, and the outdated beneficiary list.

Vice Governor Glenn Anthony Soco, who was in Mandaue City for an event, said he found the mayor’s appeal reasonable and would relay the concerns to the governor and the executive department.

“It’s a fair request. Our role at the Sangguniang Panlalawigan is to help bridge communication between the city and the Capitol,” Soco said.

When asked if the province plans to establish formal agreements with local government units regarding rice distribution, Soco said the executive department is currently reviewing the matter.

“This program is under the national government, so the executive is studying how best to coordinate with LGUs. As for the provincial board, we haven’t received any request for authorization yet, but we remain ready to assist,” he added.

Mandaue City has formally written to the Capitol on the matter and is awaiting feedback. The remaining rice stocks, which are no longer fit for distribution, remain stored in the city’s warehouse.

Despite the issue, the P20-per-kilo rice program continues as part of a national initiative to assist indigent families.

Earlier, Mayor Ouano said the city intended to return the rice due to the absence of a formal agreement. However, the Cebu Provincial Government, through Provincial Assistant Administrator Aldwin Empaces, rejected this, citing the rice’s poor condition and a prior verbal agreement for Mandaue City to handle its disposal.

