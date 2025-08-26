Batch 2018’s bond and brotherhood highlighted in SHAABAA championship run

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The 28th season of the Sacred Heart Ateneo Alumni Basketball Athletic Association (SHAABAA) came to a close last Sunday, with XChange Forex-Batch 2018 emerging as Division C champions.

But for Batch 2018, this triumph was about far more than a trophy.

Theirs is a story of perseverance—of former schoolmates who now live in different cities across the country but still found a way to come together. Despite juggling demanding jobs, family responsibilities, and the miles that separated them, they managed to rekindle a bond formed years ago on the hardwood.

At their victory celebration at the First Five Sports Lounge, the team—mostly made up of former Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles—shared how this championship was as much about brotherhood as it was about basketball.

This year’s title was also sweet redemption. After falling short in last year’s finals to back-to-back champions Nest Workspaces-Batch 2013, Batch 2018 returned with renewed determination, dethroning their rivals in a decisive 2-0 sweep of the best-of-three series.

Team owner and benefactor Afshin Ghassemi, himself a proud member of Batch 2000, made sure the celebration matched the journey. He and Batch 2000 treated the team with an NBA-style party complete with goggles, champagne showers, and the embrace of family and friends.

“It means pride and fulfillment,” Ghassemi said. “Seeing the younger batch succeed reminds us that the spirit of SHAABAA continues to grow, and we are part of that legacy. For Batch 2K18, this season was a testament to the power of commitment, overcoming the challenges of distance, work, and life to practice, show up, and play as one.”

SHAABAA president Dave Ting echoed Ghassemi’s message, saying Batch 2018’s run embodied what the league stands for.

“It symbolizes more than a title; it’s proof that SHAABAA is a brotherhood where perseverance, discipline, and unity thrive,” Ting said. “Their win reminds us that victories are shared, and each batch is part of a larger family. Let Batch 2K18’s journey remind us that when you stay committed and support one another, great things happen.”

Head coach Joel Co praised his players’ unrelenting drive.

“I saw hunger and humility,” he said. “They were willing to sacrifice, to learn, and to play for each other—not just for themselves. Even with busy schedules and challenges, they showed up, gave their all, and trusted the process. That dedication was unshakable.”

Player Jed Cedrick Colonia, who endured last season’s heartbreak, was quick to credit Batch 2000’s unwavering support.

“Their support reminded us that SHAABAA is a family,” Colonia said. “They pushed us, believed in us, and showed that victories here are shared.”

With the season done, Batch 2018’s players will return to their daily lives—some heading back to their professions in Manila, others to homes in neighboring islands. But they’ll carry with them the memory of a season that proved distance is no match for determination, and that in SHAABAA, basketball is simply the game that keeps a brotherhood alive.

