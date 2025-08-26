Mayor Cindi backs DILG-7 drive for discipline, cleanliness

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Cindi King-Chan pledged support to the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG)-7 for its advocacy on discipline and cleanliness during an open government town hall meeting held on August 26 at the Hoops Dome in Barangay Gun-ob.

With the theme “Dagyaw sa Kalikupan: Mga Hagit ug Solusyon sa Tubig ug Basura,” this bayanihan initiative aims to strengthen participatory governance and citizen engagement in addressing community problems, particularly water management and waste disposal.

The activity was attended by stakeholders from hotels, restaurants, and various sectoral groups, including barangay officials, women’s groups, micro-entrepreneurs, homeowners’ associations, persons with disabilities (PWDs), urban poor representatives, youth groups, barangay health workers, solo parents, senior citizens, and fisherfolk.

DILG-7 Regional Director Leocadio Trovela expressed his gratitude to the city government for its active collaboration through DILG Lapu-Lapu City head Jonah Pino for quick response. He also commended Chan for her strong advocacy in pursuing sustainable solutions to ensure access to clean and safe water and in implementing proper waste management across barangays.

In her speech, Chan emphasized the importance of cooperation between the government and citizens in addressing water management and solid waste disposal challenges.

“Our city government has been proactive in implementing measures to improve waste segregation, strengthen garbage collection systems, and promote responsible community practices,” Chan said.

Chan also lauded DILG-7 for providing a platform where government leaders, civil society, and citizens can engage in honest dialogue, exchange ideas, and commit to concrete actions.

The activity was also attended by representatives from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) and the Metro Cebu Water District (MCWD), who presented comprehensive reports on the current situation concerning water and waste management.

Other attendees of the Dagyaw included Department of Budget and Management (DBM)-7 Assistant Regional Director Atty. Carlo Maraat, DENR-7 representative Nestor Gelaga, Environmental Management Bureau Region-7 representative Francis Escalante, MCWD Engr. John Neville Macabinta, Hotel Resort and Restaurant Association of Cebu Inc. Vice President Sunshine Lim, representatives from the business sector, the Lapu-Lapu City Health Office, Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT)-7, Bureau of Jail Management and Penology, Department of Migrant Workers, and Office of Civil Defense (OCD)-7.

