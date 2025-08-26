Nash Racela hails Cebu City Invitational as key UAAP tune-up for Adamson Falcons

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Adamson Soaring Falcons, led by head coach Nash Racela, capped their redemption run by defeating the St. Benilde Blazers, 71-61, to capture the inaugural Cebu City Inter-Collegiate Invitational Basketball Tournament crown on Monday night, August 25, at the Cebu City Sports Institute.

For Racela, the championship was more than just payback. It was a vital test for his young squad, which features more than half new recruits as they gear up for UAAP Season 88.

“It’s just good that we’re able to get the win because we lost to them a few days ago,” Racela said after the game. “We consider this tournament a big preparation for the UAAP. We’re less than a month away—I think we only have three weeks to prepare for the opening.”

He also expressed gratitude to the organizers for providing a competitive platform.

“We’re not like other UAAP teams that played overseas, so it’s a big thing for us to be here competing against strong NCAA and UAAP teams. We’d like to thank the City of Cebu for having us. These high-quality games are a big help for our growth,” he added.

Adamson avenged their 62-69 loss to the Blazers in the elimination round and secured their second consecutive pocket-tournament title in as many months.

Cedrick Manzano powered the Falcons with 16 points and 10 rebounds, earning him tournament Most Valuable Player honors. Ray Allen Torres chipped in 14 points, while Matthew Montebon added 12, as Adamson led at the end of every quarter.

This marks Manzano’s second MVP award in Cebu this year. In January, he was named MVP of the Sinulog Cup after steering RKF-Iloilo to the championship.

For St. Benilde, coached by Charles Tiu, Oli Matthew was the lone double-digit scorer with 12 points.

Racela revealed that the tournament also served as a final tryout for his roster.

“We brought in 20 players here. We’re only allowed 16 for the UAAP, so this tournament helped us decide who makes the final cut,” he said.

The veteran coach also credited the Blazers for pushing Adamson to raise their level.

“We did really well compared to the first game. We adjusted and matched up better against their players. They have a very talented lineup—Liwag and Umali are PBA-caliber already, and Cometa is a gifted point guard. But we were able to slow them down.”

The tournament was organized by the Cebu City Government, the Cebu City Sports Commission, and Visayas G Hoops, led by Cebu City sports leader Rocky Alcoseba alongside Van Halen Parmis.

