Museo Sugbo’s comeback: Young Cebuanos are excited

Photos by Frances Noquilla, CTU-Main Intern

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Sherween Perilino and Kith Enriquez had long known about Museo Sugbo’s storied past: a Spanish-era penitentiary turned into a museum.

Despite their fascination, the two college students had yet to set foot inside.

“I haven’t been there yet, but I’ve always been curious about it and what’s inside,” Enriquez shared.

That’s why they looked forward to visiting it soon.

“It’s not just about viewing artifacts, but about understanding the struggles and triumphs of the past. It’s a reminder of how far Cebu has come,” said Perolino, an aspiring information technology (IT) professional.

Museo Sugbo had been closed for nearly two years due to financial difficulties. But under the leadership of Gov. Pamela Baricuatro, the Capitol moved to bring it back to life.

The museum will hold a ceremonial reopening this August 28, followed by its official public reopening the next day. The event coincides with the month-long celebration of Cebu’s 456th Founding Anniversary.

“Governor Pam issued a directive to reopen Museo Sugbo, recognizing it as both a cultural treasure and a symbol of Cebu’s heritage,” said her chief of staff, Paulo Uy. “It’s also an opportunity for us to pause and reflect on our history.”

Following Baricuatro’s announcement, preparations have been in full swing— mainly through rehabilitation of the museum’s structures and restoration of valuable artifacts, said Dr. Jose Eleazar R. Bersales, consultant on Heritage and Culture.

For now, exhibits would remain as they were, but Bersales said more displays could follow if the provincial government approves additional funding.

Built in 1871 during the Spanish Colonial Period and designed by architect Domingo de Escondrillas, the structure was originally known as the Carcel de Cebu. It served as the main prison house in the Visayas district.

During the American occupation, it became a stable for racehorses at the nearby Hipodromo Track, now present-day Barangay Hippodromo.

In World War II, it became a prison under the Japanese Secret Police, who held captured guerrillas there.

When the war concluded, the site remained a penitentiary owned and run by the Capitol until 2004, when the provincial government transferred inmates to a new facility in Barangay Kalunasan. The old jail was then repurposed into Museo Sugbo, a repository of the province’s cultural and historical legacy.

Today, the museum showcases artifacts spanning Cebu’s history, from its pre-colonial roots to the modern era.

At its height, the museum welcomed about 20,000 visitors annually. But with revenues falling short of operational costs, it was eventually forced to close its doors.

Now, with a second chance at life, the Capitol is hoping to keep Museo Sugbo sustainable through sponsorships and possible commercial ventures, including renting out available spaces.

“All of these can help us cover our expenses in maintaining the museum,” Bersales explained.

Entrance fees will still be collected, though final rates have yet to be announced.

For students like Perilino and Enriquez, however, the museum’s reopening is more than a government initiative. It is an opportunity to step into a place and learn more and deeper about their beloved Cebu.

“I expect to learn about Cebu’s history in a deeper way, beyond what I’ve read in books or online. I want to understand how the Katipuneros, guerrillas, and even ordinary Cebuanos lived through difficult times. I’m also interested to see how the exhibits connect the past to our present identity as Cebuanos,” said Perolino.