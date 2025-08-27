Danao City Hospital issue: Duke willing to talk to Pam over coffee

MANDUE CITY, Cebu — When the noise that was caused by contradicting opinions on his proposed bill seeking to upgrade the Danao City Provincial Hospital would have died down, Rep. Vincent Franco “Duke” Frasco said he would “love” to sit down and speak with Governor Pamela Baricuatro to discuss the matter.

Frasco of the 5th District of Cebu said that he needed the support of the provincial government to materialize his plan for the hospital in Danao City.

“I’m willing to talk to Gov Pam. We can even have coffee. But maybe it’s a little too hot right now, but I’m willing to talk to her,” he said.

Baricuatro earlier said that the planned upgrade would not need to be enacted through a law.

She also took a swipe at Frasco, telling him to steer away from politics involving hospitals and healthcare services in the province.

Consent

But Frasco said the “Danao Provincial Hospital is a property under the province of Cebu and the hospital itself is run by the province of Cebu, so we will really need consent from the province of Cebu nga ma convert siya into a DOH run hospital same sa Vicente Sotto.”

With the planned upgrade to a level 2 hospital, Frasco said the time would come that the provincial hospital in Danao City would soon be operated like Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center in Cebu City that would be a general tertiary medical center.

Frasco said that the upgrade of the Danao Provincial Hospital would have at least three major benefits –millions in savings for the provincial government, decongest VSMMC, and bring medical services closer to northern Cebu residents.

“Ang pagbyahe sa ato na mga pasyente sa Vicente Sotto karon delikado kaayo. Dili na mobyahe sila. Duol-duol na. Naa na man ang services diri,” he said.

(The patient traveling to Vicente Sotto now would be more risky. They don’t have to travel far. They have something nearer. The services are all here.)

Millions in savings

Frasco said, that placing the Danao Provincial Hospital under DOH, the Cebu provincial government would no longer have to subsidize the cost of its operations and pay the salaries of doctors and nurses.

“Kung matransfer na siya sa DOH, dili na siya sa province. Malevel 2 siya, malevel 3 siya makapuno ta og doctors, makapuno ta og nurses, makapuno ta og tambal” he said.

(If this would be transferred to the DOH, it is now not of the province. It will then be level 2, it will now be level 3 and we can add more doctors, more nurses and more medicine.)

Frasco said that Capitol could later on use its savings for the upgrade and improvement of other hospitals here. Among those that are in need of additional funding is the infirmary in Sogod town that could later on be upgraded to a level 1 hospital.

House Bill No. 3313

Frasco first filed House Bill No. 3313 or a“An Act Upgrading the Cebu Provincial Hospital in the City of Danao, Province of Cebu, Into a Level II General Hospital to be Known as the North Cebu Medical Center, Increasing its Bed Capacity, Upgrading its Professional Health Care Services and Facilities, Authorizing the Increase of its Medical Personnel, and Appropriating Funds Therefor” in December 2020 under the 18th Congress.

The proposed measured was referred to the Committee on Health on January 18, 2021 and was no longer prioritized when the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

He refiled the proposed measure in the 19th Congress. Unfortunately, he did not get the support of the Provincial Board then.

“You can ask Stanley Caminero. Siya man ang nitawag nako, nibalibad,” Frasco said.

(You can ask Stanley Caminero. He was the one who called me, he turned it down.)

Caminero was head of the committee on health of the Provincial Board then.

Under the 20th Congress, and with him now serving his third term in office, Frasco said he wanted to make sure that the bills would be passed.

Beyond personalities

“Hopefully it will push through and they’ll see beyond personalities or politics. That this is actually good for the people,” he said.

Provincial Board Member Mike Villamor of the 5th District of Cebu said he was willing to author the resolution that Frasco needed. He plans to submit to the Provincial Board his draft resolution before the month ends or next month.

Frasco said he was also prepared to speak to the Governor to discuss his bill.

“I don’t think that makadaut ni siya sa Sugbo. I don’t think makadaut ni siya sa administration ni Governor Pam and if we see through the politics and personalities, I think nga makakita ta nga makaayo gyud ni siya sa tibuok Sugbo,” Frasco said.

(I don’t think that it would hurt Cebu. I don’t think it would hurt the administration of Governor Pam and if we see through the politics and personalities, I think we can see that this will be good for the whole Cebu.)

“I really want to talk to her and I think our objectives are in line, being able to help the people of Cebu,” he added.

