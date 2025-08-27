LPA to bring ‘significant’ rains, another one spotted off Pangasinan

MANILA, Philippines – A low pressure area (LPA) in the vicinity of Patnanungan, Quezon will continue to bring “significant and widespread rains” over large parts of Luzon, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Wednesday.

The weather bureau said the LPA has a small chance of developing into a tropical cyclone and is expected to dissipate within the day.

READ: PAGASA sees La Niña by late 2025, warns of stronger storms

However, it will continue to bring cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms over Metro Manila, Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, Central Luzon, and Calabarzon.

As of 3 a.m., another LPA was spotted 200 kilometers west of Dagupan City, Pangasinan.

READ: PH may experience up to 16 cyclones from August to December – Pagasa

Weather specialist Loriedin dela Cruz-Galacia said the LPA is not currently affecting the country, but is expected to enhance the southwest monsoon (habagat) in the next few days.

Meanwhile, Visayas, Mimaropa, Bicol Region, Zamboanga Peninsula, and Northern Mindanao will experience cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms due to the southwest monsoon.

READ: EXPLAINER: What do color-coded rainfall warnings mean?

The rest of Mindanao will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms also due to “habagat”.

PAGASA warned that possible flash floods or landslides may occur due to moderate to heavy rains. (PNA)

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP