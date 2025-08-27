SRP pedestrian overpass: Mayor Archival supports it

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Pedestrians may soon find it safer and easier to cross the busy Cebu South Coastal Road after Mayor Nestor Archival Sr. expressed support for the construction of a new overpass at the South Road Properties (SRP).

In a press conference on August 26, Archival said the project would not only improve safety but also ease access for residents and workers in the area, where new condominiums and commercial hubs continue to rise.

“For me, this is something good. People will no longer have to cross the road directly. They will be above the traffic, and that will mean safety,” the mayor told reporters.

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) proposed the 48.56-meter pedestrian overpass under its Convergence and Special Support Program, funded through the Motor Vehicle User’s Charge (MVUC) as mandated by Republic Act 11239.

The plan was formally endorsed by the Cebu City Council on August 19, along with a Right-of-Way (ROW) Certification.

Commercial shift at SRP

Archival explained that while the SRP was originally designed as an industrial zone, it has since evolved into a commercial and residential hub, making pedestrian access increasingly important.

“The original concept of the SRP was more of an industrial zone. But if you look at it now, it’s commercial. We have locators, and they help the city through real estate taxes, employment, and development. We should support them,” he said.

He noted that many condominium residents and workers in the area could benefit from the overpass, reducing the need for short vehicle trips and helping decongest traffic.

“It’s very good for them, so they can just walk. What’s important is coordination so that pedestrians can cross safely, supported by traffic lights and other systems,” Archival said, while also citing the need to address earlier glitches during test runs of the traffic control system.

Properties affected

According to DPWH, the overpass will affect around 380 square meters of property—237 sqm. owned by the Cebu City government and 143 sqm. owned by Robinsons Land Corporation (RLC).

RLC earlier agreed to a usufruct arrangement with DPWH to cover its affected property, clearing the way for construction.

Under Department Order No. 712, series of 2025, the completed project will be turned over to the Cebu City government for long-term upkeep and maintenance.

Awaiting council action

During its session last August 19, the Cebu City Council noted DPWH’s endorsement of the project. Archival has forwarded the matter to the council for further action, particularly the approval of the ROW certification.

“The important thing is to ensure safety and accessibility,” Archival said, adding that the project will not require city funds as it is fully covered by DPWH.

