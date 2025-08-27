Cebu City workers salaries delayed as treasurer post remains vacant

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The salaries of Cebu City Hall workers and the honoraria of barangay responders have been delayed for weeks now.

This comes as the city continues to grapple with the absence of a duly appointed treasurer following the dismissal of its former head over a multimillion-peso garbage scam.

Mayor Nestor Archival Sr. confirmed in a press conference on August 26 that “most departments” were affected by the disbursement delays since no official is currently authorized to sign city checks.

“That’s correct. Most of the departments are affected,” Archival told reporters. “Basically what we need is the guy who signs. But this requires approval from the Bureau of Local Government Finance (BLGF).”

Bureaucratic bottleneck

Archival said he went to the BLGF last week to seek an immediate solution. He made three requests: to temporarily designate a signatory to authorize disbursements, to appoint assistants who could process recurring expenses such as salaries and utility bills, and to endorse former treasurer Emma Villarete as the permanent replacement.

“Villarete is qualified because of her experience, but the problem is, they need to follow regulations,” Archival said. “The process takes time—our request goes to BLGF, then to the Department of Finance (DOF).”

The mayor added that BLGF identified a temporary replacement who could serve in the interim, but the designation still needs national approval.

Workers left waiting

Councilor Dave Tumulak, chairperson of the City Council’s Committee on Budget and Finance, earlier said the delays have hit barangay-based responders the hardest, with their P5,000 honoraria for June and July left pending.

“Pending gyud ang tanan tungod kay walay treasurer nga maka sign sa cheque,” Tumulak said, adding that other City Hall employees are also affected.

(Everything remains pending because we don’t have a treasurer who can sign cheques.)

He stressed that the situation is beyond the control of the city government, since only the BLGF can formalize the appointment of a new treasurer.

Roots of the problem

The vacancy arose after the Office of the Ombudsman dismissed Mare Vae Fernandez Reyes, the former city treasurer, along with 10 other officials and private individuals, over their alleged involvement in the anomalous P239.7-million garbage hauling contract in 2021.

In a February 4, 2025 resolution, the Ombudsman indicted Reyes and others for malversation of public funds and violations of the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act (RA 3019).

The dismissal order also carried penalties such as perpetual disqualification from public office and forfeiture of benefits.

Although the decision was issued in February, the formal notice only reached the Human Resource Development Office (HRDO) and the Mayor’s Office earlier this month, finalizing Reyes’ dismissal and triggering the current leadership vacuum at the treasury.

Looking for a fix

Archival said that while the delays in salaries and transactions are causing concern, there are safeguards in place.

“We have check and balance. We have auditing, accounting, and budget offices. But basically, we need someone who can sign the checks,” he said.

The mayor added that he has sought the help of Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña to reach out to Finance Secretary Ralph Recto to help expedite the appointment process.

The selection of a new city treasurer must follow policies set by the Department of Finance, specifically through its Bureau of Local Government Finance, which oversees treasurer appointments in local government units.

