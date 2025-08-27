Mactan Airport returns to normal after runway checks affected 31 flights

By: By Morexette Marie B. Erram - CDN Digital Senior Multimedia Reporter | August 27,2025 - 10:13 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Operations at the Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA) have returned to normal after runway checks on Tuesday, August 26 impacted multiple flights.

Airport officials confirmed that a total of 31 flights had either been delayed, cancelled or diverted past 6 p.m. on Tuesday to give way for inspection on the primary runway’s condition.

In turn, they had to use the secondary runway. Flight movements at MCIA returned to normal a few minutes later.

The primary runway is expected to reopen around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, August 27.

Some of the affected flights include the following:

Delayed (3)

CX 925 HKG-CEB

PR 433 NRT-CEB

CX 926 CEB-HKG

Cancelled (1)

EK338 DXB-CEB

DOMESTIC

Delayed (12)

PR 2375 IAO-CEB

DG 6860 IAO-CEB

5J 581 MNL-CEB

DG 6067 USU-CEB

PR 2996 ZAM-CEB

PR 1358 GES-CEB

5J 571 MNL-CEB

PR 2383 IAO-CEB

PR 2348 PPS-CEB

DG 6283 MPH-CEB

PR 2681 USU-CEB

PR 2861 MNL-CEB

DG 6210 CEB-DRP

DG 6721 CEB-CGY

DG 6827 CEB-DVO

DG 6208 CEB-DRP

PR 2315 CEB-CGY

5J 4527 CEB-CGY

PR 2238 CEB-TAC

DG 6923 CEB-BXU

PR 2335 CEB-BXU

5J 582 CEB-MNL

PR 2365 CEB-DVO

PR 2862 CEB-MNL

5J 572 CEB-MNL

Diverted (11)

DG 6860 IAO-CEB (Diverted to Iloilo)

5J 581 MNL-CEB (Diverted to Iloilo)

DG 6067 USU-CEB (Diverted to Iloilo)

5J 571 MNL-CEB (Diverted to Butuan)

PR 2375 IAO-CEB (Diverted to Bacolod)

PR 2996 ZAM-CEB (Diverted to Tagbilaran)

PR 1358 GES-CEB (Diverted to Tagbilaran)

PR 2383 IAO-CEB (Diverted to Cagayan de Oro)

PR 2348 PPS-CEB (Diverted to Bacolod)

PR 2681 USU-CEB (Diverted to Cagayan de Oro)

PR 2861 MNL-CEB (Diverted back to Manila)

Cancelled (4)

DG 6211 DRP-CEB

DG 6828 DVO-CEB

DG 6210 CEB-DRP

DG 6827 CEB-DVO

In the meantime, the Mactan-Cebu International Airport Authority (MCIAA) apologized to the public for the inconvenience.

“We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience and thank all travelers for their patience. We highly encourage passengers to regularly check with their respective airlines for the latest updates,” they said. / ###

