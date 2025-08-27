Mactan Airport returns to normal after runway checks affected 31 flights
CEBU CITY, Philippines – Operations at the Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA) have returned to normal after runway checks on Tuesday, August 26 impacted multiple flights.
Airport officials confirmed that a total of 31 flights had either been delayed, cancelled or diverted past 6 p.m. on Tuesday to give way for inspection on the primary runway’s condition.
In turn, they had to use the secondary runway. Flight movements at MCIA returned to normal a few minutes later.
The primary runway is expected to reopen around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, August 27.
Some of the affected flights include the following:
Delayed (3)
CX 925 HKG-CEB
PR 433 NRT-CEB
CX 926 CEB-HKG
Cancelled (1)
EK338 DXB-CEB
DOMESTIC
Delayed (12)
PR 2375 IAO-CEB
DG 6860 IAO-CEB
5J 581 MNL-CEB
DG 6067 USU-CEB
PR 2996 ZAM-CEB
PR 1358 GES-CEB
5J 571 MNL-CEB
PR 2383 IAO-CEB
PR 2348 PPS-CEB
DG 6283 MPH-CEB
PR 2681 USU-CEB
PR 2861 MNL-CEB
DG 6210 CEB-DRP
DG 6721 CEB-CGY
DG 6827 CEB-DVO
DG 6208 CEB-DRP
PR 2315 CEB-CGY
5J 4527 CEB-CGY
PR 2238 CEB-TAC
DG 6923 CEB-BXU
PR 2335 CEB-BXU
5J 582 CEB-MNL
PR 2365 CEB-DVO
PR 2862 CEB-MNL
5J 572 CEB-MNL
Diverted (11)
DG 6860 IAO-CEB (Diverted to Iloilo)
5J 581 MNL-CEB (Diverted to Iloilo)
DG 6067 USU-CEB (Diverted to Iloilo)
5J 571 MNL-CEB (Diverted to Butuan)
PR 2375 IAO-CEB (Diverted to Bacolod)
PR 2996 ZAM-CEB (Diverted to Tagbilaran)
PR 1358 GES-CEB (Diverted to Tagbilaran)
PR 2383 IAO-CEB (Diverted to Cagayan de Oro)
PR 2348 PPS-CEB (Diverted to Bacolod)
PR 2681 USU-CEB (Diverted to Cagayan de Oro)
PR 2861 MNL-CEB (Diverted back to Manila)
Cancelled (4)
DG 6211 DRP-CEB
DG 6828 DVO-CEB
DG 6210 CEB-DRP
DG 6827 CEB-DVO
In the meantime, the Mactan-Cebu International Airport Authority (MCIAA) apologized to the public for the inconvenience.
“We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience and thank all travelers for their patience. We highly encourage passengers to regularly check with their respective airlines for the latest updates,” they said. / ###
