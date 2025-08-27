Ex-PNP chief Torre thanks supporters, skips turnover ceremonies

MANILA, Philippines — Former Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief Gen. Nicolas Torre III has broken his silence after being abruptly removed from his post, thanking his supporters through a social media post.

After skipping PNP officer-in-charge Lt. Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr.’s assumption of command ceremonies on Tuesday, Torre shared a social media post from his supporters.

Torre originally did not attach his own caption on the repost, but he updated it on Wednesday morning, now saying “Salamat po sa suporta niyo!” (Thanks for your support).

The supporters’ post read: “Sa bawat laban—sa ring man o sa serbisyo—ang tagumpay ay laging para sa taumbayan. Ang lakas at tapang ni Chief Torre ay para sa kapakanan ng bawat Pilipino. Dahil ang tunay na tagumpay ay ang patuloy na paglilingkod sa bayan.”

(In every fight—whether in the ring or in service—the victory is always for the people. Chief Torre’s strength and courage is for the good of every Filipino because the true victory is in the service of the people.)

The post referenced the charity boxing match that Torre won by default against acting Davao City Mayor Sebastian Duterte last month.

Relieved

On Tuesday, documents signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin showed that Torre was relieved upon the orders of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.

While no reason was initially stated behind Torre’s relief, Bersamin said that the order was effective ‘immediately.’ “You are hereby relieved as Chief, PNP effective immediately,” the document said.

“For the continuous and efficient delivery of public services in the PNP, you are hereby directed to ensure proper turnover of all matters, documents, and information relative to the office.”

Eventually, Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla held a press briefing and said that President Marcos “made the difficult but necessary decision to relieve [Torre] of his duties.”

Despite this, Remulla said Torre still enjoys the Chief Executive’s trust.

“However, I was privy to a conversation that the President is considering him for another post in government and we will know soon if General Torre will accept,” Remulla explained.

Torre recently clashed with both the National Police Commission (Napolcom) and Remulla regarding the reassignments of the PNP’s officials.

Last August 22, Torre said that PNP will convene its Senior Officers’ Placement and Promotion Board (SOPPB) to discuss the Napolcom order reassigning several third-level officers. The Napolcom order directed the PNP to reassign 13 of its third-level officers — which would effectively reinstate Nartatez as the PNP’s deputy chief for administration. In response, the directors of the PNP’s 18 regional offices signed a manifesto in support of Torre and the chain of command, albeit without mentioning the Napolcom directive.

