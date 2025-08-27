Aumentado warns Bol-anons of resumption of LTO operations next month

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Bohol Governor Erico Aris Aumentado is urging his constituents to already have their damaged vehicle parts fixed and to secure a driver’s license before the Land Transportation Office in Central Visayas (LTO-7) resumes its operations in their province next month.

At the same time, he reminded Bol-anons to transact only with legitimate LTO Bohol personnel to avoid payment of huge amounts when dealing with fixers.

“Tip mga Kuya ug Ate Ayaw moduol sa mga fixers kay momahal ang inyohang bayronon. Diretso namo sa sulod adto sa Legit na LTO staff,” the Governor said in a social media post late night on Tuesday, August 26.

(Tips for my brothers and sister don’t go to fixers because you will only be made to pay more. Just go to the LTO office and transact with legit personnel.)

READ: Nearly half of inspected Bohol vehicles have brake issues – VICOAP

Last month, LTO-7 Director Glen Galario agreed to suspend their operations in Bohol for a month in response to Aumentado’s request.

Resumption of LTO operations

On Tuesday night, Aumentado reminded his constituents of the scheduled resumption of LTO operations in their province during the second week of September.

“Ipa ayos na ang mga muffler, head light, signal light, break light, license, Registro ug mag helmet. Aron okey pa sa alright inig Septembre!” Aumentado said.

(Attend to your muffler, head light, signal light, break light, license, registration and helmet. So that you will no longer be faced with any problems this September.)

To set an example, Aumentado said he would also be visiting the LTO-7 office in Bohol this Wednesday to register.

“Timan-i once naa na ang LTO Operatives sa ato, di na sila mobuwag sa Bohol. Mag Hi & hello Love na ta nila forever,” he said.

(Remember that when the LTO operatives resume their operations, they will no longer leave Bohol. We will already be saying hi and hello love to them.)

“Walay operations nahitabo sa LTO karon adlawa. Basta 2nd week of September na sila mo operate og sugod. Process namo KuyAte!” he added.

(LTO did not conduct any operations today. They will resume operations during the 2nd week of September. So, brothers and sisters start to process now.)

