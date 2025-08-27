Capitol to lobby national funding for P94-B Metro Cebu Expressway

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Cebu Provincial Government wants the much-delayed Metro Cebu Expressway to be completed as soon as possible.

There’s just one problem. The province, which is currently the project proponent, can no longer afford its construction.

That’s why Gov. Pamela Baricuatro plans to ask for help from the national government for funding of the P94-billion project.

Baricuatro on Wednesday, August 27, said the Metro Cebu Expressway would greatly help address traffic congestion in Metro Cebu by serving as an alternative highway connecting the cities of Danao in the north and Naga in the south.

But implementing the project would need billions in public funds, which is something the provincial government cannot afford to as of the moment, the governor told reporters.

“Nindut man ta ni siya nga project ni kay makatabang siya decongest (This is a great project that would help decongest traffic)… I’m interested to know if there’s a budget for this in 2026,” said Baricuatro.

The Metro Cebu Expressway initially started out as a project under the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).

Construction for the 74-kilometer roadwork began in 2018 but has suffered significant delays due to various reasons, including design issues and apparent lapses in environmental regulations.

In 2024, Baricuatro’s predecessor, former Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia, decided to take over the multi-million project to fast-track its completion. In doing so, they mulled entering into a public-private partnership (PPP) to fund its implementation.

While she welcomed initiatives such as the PPP, Baricuatro expressed reservations over the possibility of imposing toll fees once it’s completed and put to use.

“Naa say nga suggestion for a PPP pero ang atoa man gud worry aning PPP kay people have to pay every time they pass by. Pero mas maayo unta matagaan ni og budget,” the governor explained.

(There’s a suggestion to enter into a PPP, but our concern here is that motorists have to pay every time they pass by. It would be much better if there were a budget for this.)

Once the province can secure a budget for the Metro Cebu Expressway, they will have to re-bid the project. /csl

