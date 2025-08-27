Cebu Capitol to slash 2026 budget to P11B from P25B

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Saying the province needs to live within its means, the administration of Gov. Pamela Baricuatro wants to drastically reduce the budget for next year.

The Capitol is looking at allocating only up to P11 billion for 2026, a huge drop compared to the P25 billion this year.

Various departments under the provincial government had started submitting their budget proposals for 2026 to Baricuatro.

During their initial deliberations, they agreed to cut down their spending, the governor said. In fact, they planned to include a debt service program to streamline the payment processes for the province’s outstanding payables.

“We have to live within our means. We cannot go beyond what we’re earning. This year’s budget is bloated,” Baricuatro told reporters in a press briefer on Wednesday, August 27.

While the province is expected to work with a tighter budget next year, they vowed to allocate more funds for healthcare services, such as upgrading public hospitals.

READ: EXPLAINER: Cebu’s controversial P1.2 billion supplemental budget

Aside from healthcare, Baricuatro’s administration priorities include education and food security.

A more detailed look into the province’s budget proposal will be revealed during the governor’s State of the Province Address (SOPA), scheduled this Friday, August 29. /csl

