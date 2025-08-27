Cindi orders austerity measures at Lapu-Lapu City Hall

CEBU CITY, Philippines – In order to maximize the use of government resources, Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Cindi King-Chan has ordered the implementation of austerity measures at City Hall.

Chan wanted to especially limit the expenses incurred on local and foreign trips to attend conferences, trainings, seminars, workshops, and other capacity building activities.

“As a policy, the maximum number of participants per office shall only be two. However, the office head may request for an exemption from the city mayor by submitting a written request with a justification on the need for additional participants,” she said.

READ: Lapu-Lapu City Hospital hires new doctors, offers more surgeries

Those who are authorized to travel will be required to cascade their learnings to co-employees when they report back to work.

Austerity measures

Chan’s new policy is contained in a Memorandum that she issued on August 22. The same also mentions of the need to implement the following:

Avoid organizing team building activities or social gatherings under the guise of strategic planning or annual assessment activities.

Avoid the procurement and distribution of T-shirts for city-events unless necessary.

Limit the frequency and scale of city-sponsored socio-cultural activities.

Implement energy saving measures.

Limit the conduct of overtime work.

Limit the provision of meals, snacks during meetings, seminars and other activities.

Implement digitalized office processes to avoid the use of paper.

Reuse bond papers to avoid wastage.

In her Memo, Chan said that airconditioning units should only be turned on at 7:45 a.m. and should be turned off after office hours.

She also ordered the proper maintenance of airconditioning units and water pipes in comfort rooms to avoid leaks.

Chan has also directed department heads and heads of offices to “submit proposals, within 5 days from receipt of this memorandum, for their energy conservation and reduction plan for each office without compromising the quality of public service.”

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP