Winston Pepito: Cebu traffic is a ‘daily punishment’

CEBU CITY, Philippines — For thousands of commuters trapped on clogged roads each day, traffic in Cebu is no longer a minor inconvenience.

It has become, in the words of Councilor Winston Pepito, a “daily punishment” that drains productivity, weakens the economy, and robs ordinary Cebuanos of time, health, and dignity.

In a privilege speech before the City Council on August 26, Pepito delivered an assessment of the gridlock gripping Cebu, characterizing it as “a symptom of a broken transportation system” that urgently requires long-term solutions.

He cited the daily struggles of jeepney drivers pushed to exhausting hours, office workers arriving late despite leaving before dawn, students enduring punishing commutes, and families losing precious hours together.

“Every Cebuano knows this reality: traffic is no longer a passing inconvenience, but it is a daily punishment,” Pepito said. “Every hour trapped in gridlock is a peso lost, a deal delayed, and a chance wasted.”

Call for reforms

Pepito, who attended the International Transport Summit in Moscow last week with fellow councilors Paul Labra and Nice Archival, warned that Cebu cannot continue relying on piecemeal fixes and short-term measures.

Instead, he urged the city to study and adopt proven global best practices in transport modernization.

Among the reforms he highlighted were:

Real-time traffic management systems to ease congestion,

Digital ticketing for public transport to improve efficiency,

Environmentally friendly alternatives to reduce pollution, and

Integrated planning frameworks that align transport with land use and economic growth.

“These are solutions we can adapt, not just admire,” he said. “Traffic is not just about roads and vehicles. It is about whether Cebu City will remain stuck or move forward.”

Pepito emphasized that congestion is not merely a mobility issue but a threat to the city’s competitiveness and social fabric.

“An inefficient transport system weakens not only our economy but also our social bonds, our competitiveness, and our quality of life,” he said. “It deepens inequality, for it is the ordinary Cebuano who suffers most, while only a privileged few can escape its effects.”

Push for a Cebu Transportation Summit

To move reforms forward, Pepito proposed the convening of a Cebu Transportation Summit, bringing together the executive and legislative branches of the city, national agencies, the private sector, and other stakeholders to craft a unified mobility plan.

His motion, which was seconded during the session, also called for his summit report and privilege speech to be referred to the Committee on Transportation and other relevant bodies.

“We must treat traffic not as a nuisance to endure but as an enemy to defeat,” Pepito said. “Cebu City deserves a tomorrow better than today, where traffic no longer holds us back and our streets carry not just vehicles but the promise of progress and dignity for every Cebuano.”

Transport efforts underway

Pepito’s call comes as Cebu City pushes forward with long-delayed transport initiatives.

The Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (BRT), nearly two decades in the making, is finally expected to begin operations in September with Phase 1, covering a 13-kilometer route from the Cebu South Bus Terminal to the Provincial Capitol.

Existing CiBus units will be deployed for the pilot run, with more buses to be added to meet demand.

Meanwhile, the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) has launched new peak-hour schemes along the congested Banilad-Talamban corridor, including lane reassignments, dedicated motorcycle lanes, and stricter enforcement in a newly designated “discipline zone.” /csl

