Cebu Greats surge back into MPBL playoff race with 5 straight wins

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Greats have refused to fade quietly into the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) season. Instead, they’ve strung together a timely resurgence, clawing their way back into the playoff picture and giving Cebuano fans reason to hope for a strong finish.

Once buried near the bottom of the South Division standings, the Greats have found their rhythm, winning five straight games to leap to 10th with a 10-15 record. Their reward for this turnaround is a possible play-in spot and perhaps, if the stars align, a coveted outright playoff berth.

The road, however, doesn’t get any easier. Cebu faces the No. 2 Zamboanga Sikats tomorrow, August 28, at the Cuneta Astrodome in Manila. Tip-off is at 6 p.m.

Momentum is firmly on Cebu’s side. Their latest triumph is a gritty 97-93 win over Valenzuela City on August 23.

Leading this charge is Jun Manzo, the team’s steady floor general. Averaging 19 points and four assists per game, Manzo has been the heartbeat of Cebu’s offense and plays.

Around him, veterans like Mark Meneses and Jan Jamon have provided stability, while Paul Desiderio, Lean Martel, and Lades Lepalam continue to step up as reliable contributors.

But while Cebu rides a wave of confidence, Zamboanga poses a significant challenge. The Sikats, currently holding a 16-8 record, have been among the South’s most consistent squads at the No. 2 spot. Yet, cracks have begun to show as they’ve dropped three of their last five outings, including a heartbreaking 70-71 defeat to the GenSan Warriors. For Cebu, that’s a sign that even giants can be toppled.

At 10-15, Cebu finds itself locked in a tight race for the South Division play-in tournament, which features the seventh to 10th-ranked teams. They’re currently tied with No. 9 Muntinlupa (10-13), while Binan and Basilan are set to square off in the other play-in pairing.

Winning out in their final four games would guarantee Cebu a spot, and though overtaking the top six remains a long shot, it would require several higher-seeded teams to collapse, the Greats aren’t ruling anything out. /csl

