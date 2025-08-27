Dela Pisa leads Cebuana gymnasts to medal haul in Malaysia

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebuana rhythmic gymnast Daniella Myrn Dela Pisa, the younger sister of 2019 Southeast Asian Games gold medalist Daniella Regie Dela Pisa, captured a gold medal in the Vivace 4th Rhythmic Gymnastics International Competition held last August 24 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Her mother and coach, Darlene Dela Pisa, proudly shared the news as her daughter and several other Cebuana gymnasts from Ritmik Jimnastik La Sugbo delivered a strong performance in the international tournament held at Stadium Juara, Bukit Kiara.

Daniella Myrn, also a varsity gymnast for the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters, clinched the team’s lone gold in the Under-10 A rope routine, adding two more bronzes in the ball and freehand events.

Her UC teammate Jahphrodite Baguio contributed three bronzes in the Under-12 division, excelling in the hoop, ball, and freehand routines.

Alexa Noelle Samson of Monterey School Inc. secured a silver in rope and two bronzes in ball and freehand in the Under-8 A category.

Maria Alexandra Eunice Sevilla of Sacred Heart School-Hijas de Jesus (Under-9 A) and Julia Yzabelle Eugenio of Asian College of Technology (ACT) Integrated School (Under-8 A) also earned three bronze medals each, further highlighting Cebu’s promising gymnastics talent.

Coach Darlene Dela Pisa, assisted by Theresa Rose Regner, continues to spearhead grassroots gymnastics development in Cebu. Just last July, Ritmik Jimnastik La Sugbo found a permanent home on the top floor of the UC Main Campus, thanks to a newly opened, multi-million-peso gymnastics facility initiated by UC president Atty. Augusto W. Go. The facility now serves as both a training hub for young athletes and the official headquarters of UC gymnastics.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP