Contractor shot by motorcyle-riding gunman in Negros Oriental

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 58-year-old quarry contractor was shot by a motorcycle-riding gunman along the national highway in Sitio Omanod, Brgy. San Francisco, Sta. Catalina, Negros Oriental, at around 7:40 a.m. on Wednesday, August 27, 2025.

The victim was identified as Engr. Angelito Uy Mendoza, a resident of Brgy. Manalongon, Sta. Catalina.

He was driving his motorcycle when the suspect, also riding a motorcycle, fired at him three times with a .45-caliber pistol, hitting him in the back. Mendoza fell to the roadside along with his motorcycle, while the assailant sped off northward.

Initial investigation showed that Mendoza was last seen around 6 a.m. having coffee with a companion, Jelbert Gabay, in Brgy. Manalongon before heading to his quarry site in Brgy. San Francisco.

He was rushed to a hospital in Bayawan City and later transferred to Silliman University Medical Center in Dumaguete City, where he is now reported to be in stable condition.

Police investigators recovered one fired cartridge case of caliber .45 from the crime scene. Authorities are looking into land conflict as the possible motive, but this remains under verification.

The Sta. Catalina Police are conducting a hot pursuit operation and reviewing CCTV footage along possible escape routes, while also coordinating with intelligence units for background checks and motive validation. /csl

