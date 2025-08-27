Nicolas Torre files leave of absence after removal as PNP chief

MANILA, Philippines — Police Gen. Nicolas Torre III has filed a leave of absence to await further developments that may arise from his removal as Philippine National Police (PNP) chief.

In an ambush interview on Wednesday, Torre was asked about Senator Panfilo “Ping” Lacson’s statements that the former’s ouster was brought about by overstepping a PNP chief’s authority.

Lacson, a former PNP chief himself, said that Torre’s unilateral reassignment of PNP’s No. 2 man, Police Lieutenant General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr., led to the decision.

In response, Torre said that he will just address such comments in a statement that he will release in the future. When asked when he would release it, Torre said he cannot give a definite date because he took a leave of absence.

“I always respect the opinion of everybody, especially from a former chief of PNP. I’ll take note of it and give my reaction. Now, whether I agree or not, I’ll just include it in the statement, you can deduce it from the statement that I will make,” Torre said.

“I can’t really give a timeline, I took a leave, which I will do I think for the second time in my career […] I’m mulling about it, because of course (this is) for approval of the chief PNP and I’m planning to use the maximum leave authorized, for my vacation leave, my service leave […] Obviously, I need the time. I need the time off also to answer reporters,” he added.

When asked if he is disappointed with his removal from office or if he believes it is unfair, Torre said he is used to it as it was not the first time that he was relieved from his post.

Torre also said that he does not have any regrets.

“I’ve been an officer for more than 30 years. This is not the first time that this has happened in my career, okay? It happened. Time and again I come and go and you know, I just came back, bounced back and did something again and be credited for it. I believe in myself, that’s it,” he said.

“What-ifs in life”

“Regrets? We all have what-ifs in life. But I’m not very sure with this one. I have that, but if you’re talking about major regrets or major things that I have (regrets about), that I really think of reconsidering given a chance to do it a second time? I don’t think this is one of them,” he added in a mixture of English and Filipino.

On Tuesday, documents signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin showed that Torre was relieved upon the orders of the President. While no reason was initially stated why Torre was relieved, Bersamin said that the relief was effective ‘immediately.’

“You are hereby relieved as Chief, PNP effective immediately,” the document said. “For the continuous and efficient delivery of public services in the PNP, you are hereby directed to ensure proper turnover of all matters, documents, and information relative to the office.”

Eventually, Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla said in a press briefing on Tuesday that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. “made the difficult but necessary decision to relieve [Torre] of his duties”, adding that the Chief Executive “saw it necessary that the institution of the PNP and the Napolcom (National Police Commission) be upheld as according to the spirit of the law as it was created.”

Despite the developments, Torre said he still supports Marcos.

“I’m still serving the government […] I’m still in the government, I’m still serving the government. If I am not willing I should have left already,” he said.

“Of course,” Torre added when asked if he still supports the president.

Torre recently clashed with both Napolcom and Remulla regarding the reassignments of the PNP’s officials. Last August 22, Torre said that PNP will convene its Senior Officers’ Placement and Promotion Board (SOPPB) to discuss the Napolcom directive to reassign several third-level officers.

The Napolcom order directed the PNP to reassign 13 of its third-level officers — which would effectively reinstate Area Police Command (APC) Western Mindanao chief Nartatez Jr. as the PNP’s deputy chief for administration.

In response, the directors of the PNP’s 18 regional offices signed a manifesto in support of Torre and the chain of command, albeit without mentioning the Napolcom directive.

“We are convening the SOPPB to deliberate their requirements, their directive to install commanders in various units,” Torre said.

Torre has been a household name on social media due to his involvement in high-profile cases and arrests, along with his colorful personality. Recently, Torre received both praise and ridicule for showing up to a charity boxing match against acting Davao City Mayor Sebastian Duterte, where he was declared the winner by default after Duterte failed to show up.

The boxing match was set up after Torre perceived Duterte’s statements as a challenge to a fistfight.

Just this July, in his fourth State of the Nation Address, Marcos himself joked about the matter. In a portion of his speech, Marcos included Torre among the country’s boxing heroes — calling him the new boxing champion.

