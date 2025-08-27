cdn mobile

Marcos names Visayas deputy Dante Vargas as acting Ombudsman

By: Luisa Cabato - @inquirerdotnet August 27,2025 - 08:45 PM

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has named Deputy Ombudsman for the Visayas Dante Vargas as acting Ombudsman, a Palace official said on Wednesday.

Presidential Communications Office Undersecretary Claire Castro, Palace press officer, confirmed Vargas’ appointment in a Viber message to reporters.

Vargas was appointed by then-President Rodrigo Duterte as deputy Ombudsman in May 2022, where he handled corruption cases against local government officials in the region.

The Ombudsman position became vacant after the seven-year term of Samuel Martires ended last July 27.

Malacañang then tapped Justice Mariflor Punzalan-Castillo, Ombudsman special prosecutor, as officer in charge following Martires’ retirement.

READ: Vetting for new Ombudsman begins, open to public input

Among those vying for the role are Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla, Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office chairperson Felix Reyes, and Retired SC Associate Justice Mario Lopez, based on information from the Judicial and Bar Council. /jpv

