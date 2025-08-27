Mandaue City eyes renovation of dilapidated slaughterhouse

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The Mandaue City Veterinary Office is set to recommend the renovation of the city’s slaughterhouse in Barangay Tawason due to its deteriorating condition.

City Veterinarian Dr. Karen Merilles admitted that the Labogon slaughterhouse, operated by the local government, is in poor shape.

Parts of the facility are rusting, the structure shows visible damage, and several machines are no longer operational. These issues have made the slaughterhouse ineligible for national accreditation.

“For now, it is only locally registered. Our equipment is not functioning, so we haven’t secured any accreditation yet,” Merilles said.

Despite its condition, the facility continues limited operations under close supervision. Meat processed there remains safe for consumption thanks to regular monitoring and inspections by city meat inspectors. Still, the lack of accreditation and the facility’s poor state have raised concerns about food safety and the overall integrity of meat products.

“As our mayor pointed out, it’s really about the integrity of our meat. That’s why this renovation is necessary,” Merilles added.

The veterinary office is finalizing a proposal for the slaughterhouse’s rehabilitation. While a full renovation is the primary recommendation, a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) is also being considered to help fund the upgrade. If a PPP does not push through, the city government will pursue improvements on its own.

Once rehabilitated, the city hopes to secure at least a Single A accreditation, which would allow the facility to serve the entire city. There are also plans to aim for a Double A rating in the future, enabling meat distribution nationwide.

“The target is Single A for now because that’s manageable for the city government. But we’re also setting our sights on Double A eventually,” Merilles said.

According to her, the slaughterhouse’s condition worsened after Super Typhoon Odette struck in 2021. Its location has also made it more vulnerable to damage, with the surrounding environment accelerating the deterioration of equipment and infrastructure.

While no exact date has been set, the veterinary office said the renovation proposal will be submitted to Mayor Thadeo “Jonkie” Ouano soon.

RELATED STORIES

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP