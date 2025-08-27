Cadavis sees silver lining for young USJ-R Jaguars in Cesafi Season 25

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars may have finished winless in the recently concluded Cebu City Inter-Collegiate Invitational Basketball Tournament, but head coach Julius Cadavis sees reason to be optimistic as they gear up for Cesafi Season 25 next month.

Cadavis, who guided the Jaguars to the semifinals last season, admitted that the team is in the middle of a rebuilding phase following the graduation of key veterans, including team captain Elmer Echavez, Jay Deiparine, and Felvic Durado.

“This year, we’re starting fresh,” Cadavis told CDN Digital. “We lost several of our leaders from last season, but this is an opportunity to develop a new core for the future.”

The Jaguars’ current roster features eight rookies, supported by returning players such as Sam Melicor, Christian Sollano, and Chan Benedict Brigoli.

“Before we joined [the Cebu City Invitational], we didn’t expect to win. Our goal was to give our players exposure, especially against Manila teams,” Cadavis said in Cebuano. “We wanted to see the level of competition outside Cebu. Now we’ve seen the difference in size, strength, and conditioning.”

Despite their lack of experience, the Jaguars showed promise in their final game of the tournament, pushing eventual champions Adamson Soaring Falcons to the limit in a 43-52 loss—a game where USJ-R even briefly held the lead.

“Even if we’re still lacking in many areas, the hunger and will to win are there,” Cadavis said. “Most of our players are rookies, but we didn’t treat them as such. They fought hard.”

Cadavis is particularly excited about the potential of two newcomers: Fritz John Gonzales, a former USPF Baby Panther, and JV Oringo, a standout from last year’s Baby Jaguars squad who earned a spot in the high school Mythical Five.

“If we can win, we’ll go for it. These rookies have shown consistency in practice and can really contribute,” he said. “We have players to watch out for this season.”

Looking ahead, Cadavis emphasized patience and long-term growth for his young squad.

“We’ll take it one game at a time. Our focus is on improving every day and building chemistry,” he said.

“It’s a challenge with so many rookies, but we believe that in two to three years, they’ll mature into a competitive team. Right now, we’re focused on developing good habits so we can endure and succeed in the long run.”

RELATED STORIES

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP