Vayson heads to U.S. for Collazo world title showdown

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Five days after breaking into the World Boxing Organization (WBO) minimumweight top 10, Filipino contender Jayson Vayson has flown to the United States to intensify his preparations for the biggest fight of his career.

Vayson is set to challenge reigning WBO, WBA, and Ring Magazine minimumweight champion Oscar Collazo of Puerto Rico on September 20 in Indio, California.

In a post by Viva Promotions earlier this week, Vayson was seen at the airport en route to Los Angeles, where he will hold his training camp. The move is part of his strategy to acclimate to the U.S. time zone ahead of fight night.

The 25-year-old Bukidnon native recently climbed to No. 7 in the WBO rankings, officially earning his shot at Collazo. His rise has been nothing short of remarkable, having secured a title fight despite being unranked by any of the sport’s four major sanctioning bodies in the division earlier this year.

Vayson (14-1-1, 8 KOs), a former Asian Boxing Federation and WBO Asia Pacific light flyweight champion, faces a tall order against the undefeated Collazo (12-0, 9 KOs). The Puerto Rican has built a reputation as a dominant champion, winning the WBO title in 2023 by stopping Melvin Jerusalem and later defeating fellow Filipinos Vic Saludar and Garen Diagan.

