Rocky Alcoseba eyes bigger plans for next Cebu City Invitational

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebuano sports patron Rocky Alcoseba expressed satisfaction over the successful staging of the first Cebu City Inter-Collegiate Invitational Basketball Tournament, which wrapped up last Monday, August 25, at the Cebu City Sports Institute in Barangay Sawang Calero.

Alcoseba, the tournament commissioner, credited strong public support as one of the key highlights of the city government-backed event, noting not only the competitive games but also its contribution to environmental advocacy.

One unique initiative was the collection of plastic bottles as an entry requirement for fans to watch the games, in support of Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival’s environmental campaign. According to Alcoseba, the six-day tournament, which started on August 20, gathered over 700 kilograms of single-use plastic bottles.

“I’m glad to see how Cebuanos embraced Mayor Nestor Archival’s environmental campaign through this initiative,” Alcoseba said in Cebuano. “We were able to collect over 700 kilograms in just six days. Mayor Archival is very happy that even in sports, we were able to contribute to his advocacy.”

BIGGER PLANS AHEAD

Buoyed by the success of the tournament—which featured top Manila collegiate teams like the champion Adamson Soaring Falcons, runners-up St. Benilde Blazers, and the Perpetual Altas, alongside Cebu’s USJ-R Jaguars and USC Warriors—Alcoseba is now setting his sights on an even bigger edition.

“I’m really happy with the turnout. The crowd was huge, and it shows how much Cebuanos love events like this,” Alcoseba said. “The last time we had something like this was in 2013, when my father was still alive. Despite the bad weather, the support was overwhelming.”

He added that plans are underway to improve the tournament’s facilities and possibly secure partnerships for alternative venues such as the Cebu Coliseum and the SM Seaside Arena.

Looking ahead, Alcoseba revealed that he and Mayor Archival are considering organizing another tournament either during the Christmas season or in January as part of the Sinulog festivities—though only one schedule will be chosen to ensure proper preparation.

“We’re targeting both a Christmas league and a Sinulog Cup, but we still need to consult with Mayor Archival on which direction to take,” Alcoseba explained. “What’s certain is that we’ll have more sports events in the pipeline.”

While attempts to bring in PBA teams were hampered by scheduling conflicts—the league runs from October to February—Alcoseba shared that talks with bigger international squads are already underway.

“I just spoke with Meralco head coach Luigi Trillo and TNT coach Jojo Lastimosa, but the timing with the PBA schedule is a problem,” he said. “The good news is, we’re in talks with a team from Australia’s National Basketball League through coach Van Halen Parmis, and we’re also in contact with a team from the East Asia Super League.”

To ensure competitive matchups, organizers are considering inviting strong local squads such as the Cebu Greats, CM Farm, Quezon City Huskers, and RKF Iloilo to go up against the visiting foreign teams.

“If we’re going to bring in those kinds of teams, we want them to face quality opponents,” Alcoseba said. “I’ve already discussed this with Dondon [Hontiveros], and the Cebu Greats are one of our top options, along with MPBL’s Quezon City Huskers, RKF Iloilo, and CM Farm. These are still plans, but we’re working on making them happen.”

RELATED STORIES

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP