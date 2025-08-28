Moalboal is finalist in Philippine Tourism Awards 2025

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — The Municipality of Moalboal was officially invited as a finalist to the first-ever Philippine Tourism Awards (PTA) 2025.

The national judging process of the PTA 2025 was concluded in July.

The prestigious event will be held on September 8, 2025 at Okada Manila, Parañaque City, where winners across various PTA categories will be formally announced.

The Philippine Tourism Awards (PTA) is the highest and most prestigious citation for the tourism industry, recognizing the outstanding efforts, innovation, and unwavering dedication of industry players and local government units who have demonstrated excellence in promoting and developing the country’s tourism.

In statement, the town said that being named a finalist affirms Moalboal’s commitment to ethical tourism, marine conservation, and inclusive governance.

Mayor Inocentes G. Cabaron expressed pride in the community’s collective efforts.

He said that he was grateful for the recognition and thanked its residents who help protect the town’s resources.

“This milestone belongs to every Moalboalanon who continues to protect our coastlines, celebrate our culture, and welcome the world with open arms. We are deeply grateful for this national recognition,” Cabaron said.

Liz Arden Aquino, municipal tourism officer, also dedicated the recognition to the locals, who made Moalboal a truly unforgettable destination.

“This honor reflects the heart and soul of Moalboal’s tourism—rooted in sustainability, community empowerment, and cultural pride. We dedicate this to our local champions, from fisherfolk to dive guides, who make Moalboal a truly unforgettable destination.”

The municipality looks forward to representing Cebu and the Visayas region at the awards ceremony, bringing with it the stories, hopes, and vibrant identity of Moalboal.

