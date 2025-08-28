Trough of LPA, ‘habagat’ to bring rains over large parts of PH

Pagasa weather update. GRAPHICS BY INQUIRER

MANILA, Philippines – The trough of a low pressure area (LPA) and the southwest monsoon (habagat) will bring rain showers over large parts of the country, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Thursday.

As of 3 a.m., the LPA was located 435 kilometers west of Sangley Point in Cavite City and has a chance of developing into a tropical cyclone.

READ: EXPLAINER: What do color-coded rainfall warnings mean?

However, the weather system is not expected to cause a significant impact as it is now moving westward near the borderline of the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Zambales, Bataan, Tarlac, Pampanga, Isabela, Quirino, and Nueva Vizcaya will have cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms due to the trough of the LPA.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will be partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms, also caused by the trough of LPA.

READ: Pagasa: PH may experience up to 16 cyclones from August to December

Visayas, Mimaropa, Bicol Region, Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao, Caraga, and Quezon will also experience cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms due to the southwest monsoon.

The rest of Mindanao will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms, also due to habagat.

Moderate to rough coastal waters will prevail over the western sections of Southern Luzon and Visayas due to moderate to strong southwest to south winds.

The rest of the archipelago will experience light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas. (PNA)

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP