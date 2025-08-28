Santa Fe resort workers appeal as gov’t conducts joint inspection

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Following reports that proponents refused to comply with its suspension orders, key agencies from the national government conducted an inspection at the controversial The Stria resort in Bantayan Island.

At the same time, its employees and several residents in Santa Fe town appealed the government to reconsider its decision, saying that the project would greatly benefit their local economy.

Gov. Pamela Baricuatro confirmed that reports have reached her office, alleging that construction of The Stria has continued despite orders to suspend them.

In turn, the Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Office (Penro), together with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) and Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG), visited the site on Wednesday, August 27, to check on the project’s status.

“We received reports about ongoing construction despite the fact that I already ordered the mayor to stop any activity there,” Baricuatro said.

While the governor waits for the official findings from the inspecting team, over 250 residents and employees hired by The Stria signed a petition, appealing to regulators to lift the suspension order.

In their campaign, the signatories, mostly construction workers and laborers, argued that the luxury, high-rise resort would help the local economy there.

“Our jobs are the only thing we rely on to put food on the table, send our children to school, and support our families. If this work is halted, our families — who depend on our modest income — will suffer. This is not just a job to us — it is our livelihood, our hope, and our future,” portions of the petition read.

“We believe that the completion of The Stria will improve our local economy and allow us and members of the family to earn livelihood and income from the business that will be generated by The Stria,” it added.

Earlier, the DENR ordered its developers to cease construction of The Stria, dubbed the ‘eyesore of Santa Fe’, due to apparent violations in its Environmental Compliance Certificate (ECC).

Developers have insisted that the project has underwent through all legal processes, and did not violate any existing laws, including those that declared Bantayan Island as a protected area.

