2025 Bar Exams in Cebu City: Liquor ban set around USJ-R Basak

CEBU CITY, Philippines — No liquor, no noise, and no public drunkenness.

These are the marching orders of Mayor Nestor Archival Sr. as the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Basak Campus prepares to host the 2025 Bar Examinations.

Archival, through an executive order, imposed a liquor ban within a 100-meter radius from the USJ-R Basak Campus, the city’s designated local testing center, on exam dates: September 7 (Sunday), September 10 (Wednesday), and September 14 (Sunday).

The liquor ban will take effect from 9:00 p.m. on the eve of each examination day until 10:00 p.m. on exam day itself.

“The City Government is committed to ensuring a successful conduct of the 2025 Bar Examinations. At the request of the Supreme Court, the city government has agreed to impose a liquor ban for the orderly and smooth conduct of the exams,” Archival stated in the EO.

READ: 2024 Bar Exams in Cebu City: 1,200 examinees, liquor ban, traffic plan in place

Covered establishments

The order prohibits the consumption of alcohol in public areas within the covered zone. Hotels, resorts, restaurants, convenience stores, sari-sari stores, and other establishments within the radius are likewise barred from serving or allowing alcohol consumption during the ban.

Sale of alcoholic beverages will still be permitted, but only for consumption outside the designated perimeter.

The Business Permit and Licensing Office (BPLO) has been tasked to survey the affected area, identify covered establishments, and disseminate the guidelines.

The BPLO will furnish copies of its list to the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), the Prevention, Restoration, Order, Beautification, and Enhancement (PROBE) Office, and barangays Basak Pardo and Quiot Pardo for strict enforcement.

READ: SC announces list of local testing centers for 2025 Bar Exams

No to noise and drunkenness

Apart from the liquor ban, the city will enforce City Ordinance No. 512, which penalizes public drunkenness, and City Ordinance No. 309, or the Anti-Noise Ordinance.

“These measures are necessary to provide a quiet, orderly environment for examinees,” Archival said.

Bar exams in Cebu

This year, USJ-R Basak Campus was chosen by the Supreme Court (SC) as one of 14 Local Testing Centers (LTCs) nationwide for the Bar Examinations.

In the Visayas, the other designated sites are the Dr. V. Orestes Romualdez Educational Foundation in Tacloban City and Central Philippine University in Iloilo City.

The SC, through Bar Bulletin 3 signed by Associate Justice Amy Lazaro-Javier, chairperson of the 2025 Bar Examinations, said the decentralization of testing centers aims to ease the financial burden on examinees from the provinces and keep them closer to their families and support systems.

The 2025 Bar will be administered on September 7, 10, and 14, 2025.

