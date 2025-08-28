Flood control structure in Mandaue collapses, repair work underway

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – A section of a sheet pile flood control structure inside the 6.5-hectare urban poor compound in Barangay Paknaan here collapsed on Tuesday night, August 26, according to residents.

In a public advisory issued Wednesday night, August 27, the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Sixth District Engineering Office confirmed the incident and said that repair work is now underway on the damaged section.

An initial assessment by DPWH found that water pressure had built up behind the PVC sheet piles, exacerbated by the absence of an outlet for water discharge. Continuous heavy rainfall reportedly led to structural instability, resulting in the collapse.

“Based on the initial assessment, the incident was primarily due to the accumulated water pressure behind the PVC sheet piles, aggravated by the absence of an outlet for water discharge. The constant heavy rains caused excessive water buildup, which led to structural instability and failure,” the advisory stated.

DPWH personnel inspected the site on August 25 to assess the situation and implement remedial measures. However, the structure gave way following successive downpours.

According to the agency’s inspection report, the affected portion of the structure—measuring 130 meters, from Station 1+300 to Station 1+430—was misaligned and inadequately tilted, with no outlet for water behind the sheet piles. These conditions created unbalanced hydraulic pressures after the river overflowed, leading to the failure.

The report also cited force majeure events and the impacts of climate change as contributing factors.

Whose term?

The flood control project was implemented in 2019 under Contract ID No. 19HN0056, awarded to Ascentia Construction Inc., with a budget of approximately P46 million.

The project was intended as a Level 1 structure to prevent river scouring and prepare for a succeeding Level 2 development, which would include stone masonry and concrete revetments.

District Engineer Gumer Castillo confirmed that about 15 meters of the flood control structure had collapsed in Barangay Paknaan. He said he could not confirm which congressional office was behind the project, as it was implemented before his assignment to the district and while he was still in Siquijor.

Based on official records, the project was bid out in February 2019 and implemented in July 2019, during the congressional term of former mayor Jonas Cortes when he was the representative for Cebu Sixth District. CDN Digital attempted to reach out to Cortes for comment, but he had not responded as of this writing.

DPWH has recommended removing the unstable sheet piles, replacing the structure in accordance with agency standards, and enforcing quality control, regular inspections, and scheduled maintenance. Ongoing projects near the area may be relocated to make way for emergency repair works.

The public has been advised to take caution when passing near the area and to expect possible inconvenience due to the ongoing repairs.

