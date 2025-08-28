Alcaraz banishes demons in US Open to reach third round

NEW YORK, United States — Carlos Alcaraz put the “bad thoughts” of last year’s early US Open exit behind him Wednesday as he charged into the third round with a straight-sets win over Mattia Bellucci.

Five-time Grand Slam champion Alcaraz powered past world number 65 Bellucci 6-1, 6-0, 6-3 to set up a meeting with another Italian, 32nd seed Luciano Darderi.

Alcaraz, the 2022 US Open winner, suffered a shock second-round loss at last year’s tournament and revealed that was on his mind as he walked out for the night session on Arthur Ashe.

“If I’m honest, I thought about last year when I stepped on the court,” said Alcaraz.

“Some bad thoughts. I was nervous about it, like thinking, okay, I don’t want to do the same thing as I did last year, losing in the second round.

“I just thought about it a little bit, but, you know, I’m just really happy that I got through and have another chance in the third round.”

Any prospect of a repeat letdown was quickly dismissed by the Spanish second seed who won the first five games against Bellucci.

The overmatched left-hander offered little resistance in the opening two sets against a player who now leads the ATP with 56 wins and six titles this season.

Alcaraz wrapped up his latest victory in an hour and 36 minutes to stay on a collision course with reigning champion and world number one Jannik Sinner.

“I played great to be honest from the beginning until the last ball,” said Alcaraz.

“I know his (Bellucci’s) level. Today wasn’t his day and I tried to make the most of his mistakes.”

“In general I’m just really happy with the performance,” he added. “The less time I spend on court the better for me.”

Alcaraz and Sinner have combined to sweep the last seven majors and met in both the French Open and Wimbledon finals this year.

The Spaniard has reached the final at his last seven tour events and cites his painful 2024 defeat to Botic van de Zandschulp in New York as a watershed moment in his career.

“I think it was really helpful for me. Back at that time it was the worst thing I have ever done,” said Alcaraz.

“But yeah, looking back, I wanted just to improve from the experience.

“I think when I lost in the second round last year, (it) was one of those moments when I learned a lot how to deal with some situations, how should I have done things much better.

“I think I’ve just done it this year much, much better.

“So it was a great experience that I learned a lot from.”

